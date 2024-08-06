Make Your First Dinner Party A Splash With A Cocktail Hour

If you're gearing up to host your first dinner party, you may be inclined to go the extra mile and wow your guests with an old-fashioned cocktail hour. For some, there's no better way to mingle and strike up a conversation with old and new friends than with a glass of red wine, ice-cold beer, or the best martini in hand. Yet, securing the right supplies for this preliminary event can be quite overwhelming. Luckily, Ms. Nikesha Tannehill Tyson, esteemed Swann School partner and etiquette expert, divulged her essential tips for executing a successful pre-dinner cocktail party to Daily Meal. Hosting a full-fledged cocktail hour is no easy feat, but by planning ahead and following Tyson's professional advice, you're sure to host an enjoyable, stress-free get-together.

Among the many variables that come with hosting a well-executed cocktail hour, you first want to determine how many guests plan on attending. This helps ensure you supply enough alcohol for the event. For the entirety of the evening, be prepared to offer one drink per guest per hour, with one-to-two cocktails or glasses of wine available during cocktail hour. Tyson advises, "For longer events, have additional bottles on hand to ensure guests have plenty to drink for the duration of the evening." Besides ensuring your guests don't run out of beverages, offering a wide variety of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic refreshments is key.