Make Your First Dinner Party A Splash With A Cocktail Hour
If you're gearing up to host your first dinner party, you may be inclined to go the extra mile and wow your guests with an old-fashioned cocktail hour. For some, there's no better way to mingle and strike up a conversation with old and new friends than with a glass of red wine, ice-cold beer, or the best martini in hand. Yet, securing the right supplies for this preliminary event can be quite overwhelming. Luckily, Ms. Nikesha Tannehill Tyson, esteemed Swann School partner and etiquette expert, divulged her essential tips for executing a successful pre-dinner cocktail party to Daily Meal. Hosting a full-fledged cocktail hour is no easy feat, but by planning ahead and following Tyson's professional advice, you're sure to host an enjoyable, stress-free get-together.
Among the many variables that come with hosting a well-executed cocktail hour, you first want to determine how many guests plan on attending. This helps ensure you supply enough alcohol for the event. For the entirety of the evening, be prepared to offer one drink per guest per hour, with one-to-two cocktails or glasses of wine available during cocktail hour. Tyson advises, "For longer events, have additional bottles on hand to ensure guests have plenty to drink for the duration of the evening." Besides ensuring your guests don't run out of beverages, offering a wide variety of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic refreshments is key.
Host a successful cocktail hour by offering your guests a select variety of refreshments
With the help of etiquette professional Ms. Nikesha Tannehill Tyson, you'll be prepared to host a well-crafted cocktail hour in no time. Not only does Tyson host etiquette classes and workshops at the Swann School of Protocol in Shreveport, Louisiana, but she also offers virtual workshops for patrons to learn the social graces of proper event hosting and etiquette from the comfort of their own homes. Besides advising you to secure enough alcohol for your next pre-dinner soiree, Tyson recommends offering guests a controlled variety of beverages.
The etiquette coach suggests making accommodations for guests, including those who may abstain from drinking alcoholic beverages. Tyson states, "Be sure to have non-alcoholic beverages such as juice, mocktails, water, or sparkling cider, as options."
Next to providing select cocktails, beer, and wine, offer a few mocktail recipes everyone will love. You can also create a small setup of citrus, ice, seltzer water, and a neutral-flavored mocktail mixer so guests can create their own non-alcoholic mixers.
While providing a variety of drink options may seem expensive, try to narrow down your selection. When it comes to alcohol, if you plan on serving more than wine and beer, choose only one or two signature cocktail recipes. Prepare select refreshments ahead of time and store pre-made cocktails in pitchers in your refrigerator. Once guests have enjoyed enough pre-dinner drinks and unexpected cocktail hour hors d'oeuvres, it's time for the main event.
How to create a seamless transition from cocktail hour to dinner around the table
As your guests make their way to the table, you may be second-guessing your table-setting skills. Have extra glasses placed at each seat to set your dinner table like a total pro. Even if guests are mid-drink at the conclusion of cocktail hour, having extra glasses at the table ensures they can switch refreshments or opt for clean glasses when necessary. Whether or not you plan on serving cocktail recipes that pair perfectly with dinner, Ms. Nikesha Tannehill Tyson recommends "Providing new glasses for guests after the cocktail hour ends." The etiquette coach claims that during pre-dinner festivities, "Some drinks may have been served with garnishes, or the glasses may have gotten smudged."
According to Tyson, having fresh glasses for the meal at the place setting enhances the evening. Additionally, when providing fresh sets of clean glasses at each setting, include a water glass for each guest. Having an easy and reliable way to cleanse the palate, especially before a meal, is crucial. To ensure you have enough glasses, either rent some from a local catering company or borrow extras from friends. Thanks to helpful tips from this etiquette expert, with the right selection of drinks and glasses, you're well on your way to hosting an unforgettable cocktail hour experience.