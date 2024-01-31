Super Bowl 2024 Trend Report Proves Hard Seltzer's Popularity Isn't Slowing Down

Super Bowl LVIII is just around the corner, and along with it comes the annual anticipation of epic food and beverage spreads. From building snack stadiums to planning drinking games, fans of football (and food) are already gearing up for the NFL's final matchup of the season. Whether you plan on sinking into the couch or cheering wildly from a barstool, you'll need a cold drink to wash down those salty Super Bowl snacks. Beer might be the traditional football pairing, but another beverage is scheduled to make a major appearance on game day: hard seltzer.

According to a report by Toast, hard seltzer is actually the "most popular game day alcohol." This might be surprising for a sport renowned for its beer commercials, but the numbers don't lie: Toast reported a 47% boost in hard seltzer sales during game days. NFL fans, it seems, can't get enough. Once thought to be a bit of a fad, seltzer only continues to grow in popularity and, from the sound of it, will likely be found in coolers across the country on Super Bowl Sunday.