13 Simple Mistakes Too Many People Make When Cooking Green Beans

Green beans should be simple to cook, right? These simple vegetables seem pretty much ready to go from the moment you get them home, and after a couple of minutes in boiling water, you can have a delicious and nutritious side dish that's full of B vitamins and fiber. That's the ideal scenario, anyway: The truth is a bit more complicated than that. Green beans may look easy to cook, but the reality is that this unassuming veggie can be a minefield to make. These beans can be surprisingly complicated to prepare, and to make them taste good there's a surprising amount of work involved. That's all after you pick the right beans to start with, which can be a bit more difficult than it looks.

Green beans are also one of those vegetables that goes from crisp and crunchy to soggy and soft in a matter of seconds, and failing to get your timings right can ruin them very quickly. Perhaps the biggest mistake people make, though, is boiling them in the first place and missing the rich world of opportunities available with these beans. With our help, you'll never get your green beans wrong again.