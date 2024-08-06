7 Ways To Upgrade Your Frozen Vegetables

If you're looking for a quick alternative to fresh veggies, you may find yourself browsing the frozen food aisle but still hesitating to take the plunge. It's hard to compete with fresh produce, and if not prepared properly, frozen options can be seriously lacking in texture and taste. Fresh vegetables are not always available, can expire quickly, and often cost more, but thankfully there are a few tried and true methods for upgrading what you find in the frozen aisle. After speaking with Yasmeen Alsawwaf, a former food critic who is a trained chef and the culinary writer behind Yasmeen's Kitchen Diary, plus experimenting in my own kitchen, I've rounded up the best of the best tricks for mastering frozen vegetables.

Alsawwaf is a veteran in the food industry, and through personal experience she, like me, has come to the conclusion that frozen vegetables can often be just as delicious as the fresh options. However, success relies on using superior cooking methods, adding thoughtful seasoning, and avoiding bags that have thawed and been refrozen. "When vegetables thaw, their cell walls break down, causing them to lose their structure and release moisture," Alsawwaf says. This results in the dreaded mushy texture and a bland flavor. Instead, stick to these seven tips to upgrade your frozen vegetables.