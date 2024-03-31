Here's How Long To Boil Green Beans For Tender, Juicy Results

With their satisfying crunch and mild, earthy flavors, green beans are a dinnertime staple. While there are many different ways you can cook up this familiar favorite, from sautéing to frying, boiling green beans is one of the most popular. This low-key technique for cooking beans is quick and healthy. But one big drawback is that it's very easy for the beans to become unappetizingly limp and soggy from overcooking.

If you watch your boiling time closely, there's no reason to end up with mushy green beans. For the best results, you should only boil green beans for 4-6 minutes and serve them immediately after cooking. Actual boil times will vary depending on how small you've cut your beans, but this is often the sweet spot for these vibrant veggies. It's just enough time for their snappy nature to soften into the perfect al dente texture. Plus, just like with eggs, green beans will continue cooking for a short while after you remove them from the water, so shorter times are essential to avoid overcooking.

Sticking to the ideal boiling time is a crucial step for perfect green beans. If you want to truly master your technique, here are some other green bean cooking tips to keep in mind.