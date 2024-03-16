Toss Some Green Beans Into The Air Fryer For An Instantly Crispy Snack
Air fryers are a must-have cooking appliance. From fried pickles to chicken wings, there are endless recipes to make in an air-fryer. And while many require multiple steps and a large roster of ingredients, there's one easy-to-make snack worth trying at least once: air-fried green beans.
Even if you're not a fan of green beans in their usual form, tossing them in the air fryer might change how you see this stringy vegetable. Unlike steaming or boiling, which yields a mushy texture, air-frying green beans help develop a decadent, blistered char on the exterior, while keeping them tender and soft on the inside.
But don't worry about feeling limited with this crunchy veggie snack — you can cook them until they're soft and succulent or until they're as crispy as a chip. You might even coat them in breadcrumbs for a fried pickle alternative — the choice is entirely yours.
However long you choose to cook them, air-frying green beans ensures an even texture and a uniform, caramelized char without taking up too much of your time. Plus, green beans work well with a wide range of spices, seasonings, and sauces, so you'll never run out of inspiring ways to whip up this recipe.
Tips for air-frying green beans
If you're not an experienced cook, don't fret — air-fried green beans are a beginner-friendly recipe. But even laid-back recipes come with guidelines, so keep these helpful tips in mind when attempting air-fried green beans.
For starters, fresh green beans are ideal, as canned green beans are inherently mushier. With a bolder taste and crunchier quality, you're already winning by starting with the freshest green beans possible. Next, whether you use fresh or canned beans, you should rinse them first. Fresh beans may have soil that needs to be removed, and canned beans may contain excess sodium that should be rinsed off.
Then, spraying or drizzling the green beans with cooking oil helps promote browning, and aids in the development of a perfect char. But remember — a little bit goes a long way and you don't have to use as much oil in an air fryer recipe as you would with an oven recipe. Finally, lay the green beans in a flat row in the air fryer basket and avoid stacking them to achieve even browning.
As for temperature, around 375 degrees Fahrenheit is a good place to start. For more tender air-fried green beans, cook them for about 10 minutes. For a crispier, more chip-like consistency, continue cooking them until they've reached your desired texture. Using frozen green beans? Simply thaw them in warm water and follow the same steps. Finally, don't forget to clean your air fryer between each use!
Jazzing up air-fried green beans
Air-fried green beans with a drizzle of olive oil, dusted with salt and pepper is an unpretentious and laid-back way to transform green beans from ordinary to extraordinary. But why stop there? If you're an adventurous eater, here are some mouthwatering ways to zhuzh up air-fried green beans.
Make air-fried parmesan green bean fries heartier by adding freshly grated parmesan cheese as a breadcrumb coating for the ultimate crunch. Not only are these bite-sized fried delights perfectly crispy, but the richness of the cheese seamlessly complements the folksy flavor of the green beans. If you need something with a little heat, season the green beans with a cajun spice blend. For a little extra fire, top them with chili oil once they've finished cooking. Roast them in the air-fryer with whole cloves of garlic and fresh herbs to give them an aromatic twist. Just the smell of these will have your stomach growling.
Don't forget dipping sauces and garnishes. Herbed ranch dressing or garlic aioli are flavorful, creamy condiments further enhanced by a squeeze of lime and flash-fried herbs. But don't limit yourself, there are dozens of ways to jazz up air-fried green beans, so enjoy discovering what inspires your tastebuds!