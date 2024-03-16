Toss Some Green Beans Into The Air Fryer For An Instantly Crispy Snack

Air fryers are a must-have cooking appliance. From fried pickles to chicken wings, there are endless recipes to make in an air-fryer. And while many require multiple steps and a large roster of ingredients, there's one easy-to-make snack worth trying at least once: air-fried green beans.

Even if you're not a fan of green beans in their usual form, tossing them in the air fryer might change how you see this stringy vegetable. Unlike steaming or boiling, which yields a mushy texture, air-frying green beans help develop a decadent, blistered char on the exterior, while keeping them tender and soft on the inside.

But don't worry about feeling limited with this crunchy veggie snack — you can cook them until they're soft and succulent or until they're as crispy as a chip. You might even coat them in breadcrumbs for a fried pickle alternative — the choice is entirely yours.

However long you choose to cook them, air-frying green beans ensures an even texture and a uniform, caramelized char without taking up too much of your time. Plus, green beans work well with a wide range of spices, seasonings, and sauces, so you'll never run out of inspiring ways to whip up this recipe.