Starbucks' Red Cup Day Is Back For Another Eco-Friendly Holiday Season

Starbucks is bringing back its annual Red Cup Day on Thursday, November 16. The corporate tradition seeks to kick off the holiday season with a free reusable coffee cup for qualifying purchases. Red Cup Day began more than a decade ago, and for the sixth year, the limited edition cups are a part of the coffee chain's waste reduction goals — which seek to eliminate half of the trash it produces by 2030. This year's cups are made from more recycled content than in years past. Last year, they were produced from 50% recycled material; this year, that has increased to 75%.

However, not every drink will qualify for a free cup, so don't expect to get one if all you order is a black coffee. Instead, you'll have to choose from a specific list of holiday-themed drinks, including Peppermint White Hot Chocolate, Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte, Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, Chestnut Praline Latte, and the like. This offer is also limited to participating retailers.