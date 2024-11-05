The Fall Trader Joe's Beverage That You Should Buy By The Barrel

Fall brings a special kind of excitement to the air. It's a time of transition, not just for seasons, but also for tastebuds. During this period, we welcome an abundance of fresh seasonal produce, which makes its way into stores, food products, and ultimately our bellies. Trader Joe's is one such store that capitalizes on this season, and every year, you can expect TJ's best fall products to hit store shelves — including a beverage that fans love.

Trader Joe's Spiced Cider is an obvious fan favorite. It won the Trader Joe's Annual Customer Choice Awards, even as a seasonal product. Despite limited availability, customers rave about this cider because it perfectly embodies the autumn spirit. The 64-ounce bottles are made with tasty apple juice infused with cinnamon, allspice, and cloves. Since this cider is all about pure, natural ingredients, you won't find any added sugars or preservatives. The result? A healthy blend of sweet apples, warming spices, and tartness.

This seasonal spiced cider is delicious on its own and can be served hot or cold. But why limit yourself? Spiced cider can enhance many fall beverages as well as spice up your favorite fall foods. So if you're looking to give those homemade cocktails, mocktails, and meals some fall flair, you're in luck.