The Fall Trader Joe's Beverage That You Should Buy By The Barrel
Fall brings a special kind of excitement to the air. It's a time of transition, not just for seasons, but also for tastebuds. During this period, we welcome an abundance of fresh seasonal produce, which makes its way into stores, food products, and ultimately our bellies. Trader Joe's is one such store that capitalizes on this season, and every year, you can expect TJ's best fall products to hit store shelves — including a beverage that fans love.
Trader Joe's Spiced Cider is an obvious fan favorite. It won the Trader Joe's Annual Customer Choice Awards, even as a seasonal product. Despite limited availability, customers rave about this cider because it perfectly embodies the autumn spirit. The 64-ounce bottles are made with tasty apple juice infused with cinnamon, allspice, and cloves. Since this cider is all about pure, natural ingredients, you won't find any added sugars or preservatives. The result? A healthy blend of sweet apples, warming spices, and tartness.
This seasonal spiced cider is delicious on its own and can be served hot or cold. But why limit yourself? Spiced cider can enhance many fall beverages as well as spice up your favorite fall foods. So if you're looking to give those homemade cocktails, mocktails, and meals some fall flair, you're in luck.
How to spice up your fall beverages with this tasty cider
Fall beverages are a vibe, from pumpkin spice lattes to cinnamon hot chocolate. The combination of autumn-inspired ingredients makes sipping these beverages feel special. So while you can drink Trader Joe's Spiced Cider straight, we recommend adding some enhancements. If you prefer cold cider, slice fresh apples and mandarins into the glass. For an effervescent treat, combine it with kombucha or sparkling water. If you plan to heat your cider, add lemon and ginger to the pot. Topping it off with a cinnamon stick will make it feel like you're sitting by the campfire on a cozy evening.
Fall isn't solely pumpkin spice season — it's also spiked cider season, and this Trader Joe's product makes things easy. If you're aiming for a boozy beverage, mix the spiced cider into a crockpot with rum or bourbon and fall fruits. Let it simmer for several hours and serve. Since it's easy to whip up large portions, this hard cider makes a great addition to fall gatherings like Friendsgiving.
Apple cider also comes in handy for our favorite fall cocktails. It's an ingredient in apple cider sangria, mimosas, and margaritas... oh my! The warm spices in Trader Joe's version only enhance the beverages. And although not quite a beverage, spiked cider jello shots are another festive way to ring in the season.
Creative ways to use this spiced cider in foods
The list of things you want to eat, drink, and do this fall is likely growing. While Trader Joe's Spiced Cider is delicious as a drink, we can get even more creative. Fans on Instagram celebrated the return of this limited-edition cider, proving that people go wild for the product. In the comments section, several fans shared how they use their Trader Joe's Spiced Cider. One fan said "I use this in my turkey brine," which sounds like a fantastic way to keep that Thanksgiving turkey tender and flavorful. Craving a flavorful pork roast? Marinade the meat in cider rather than juice.
Cider can also be boiled down to create syrup, which one IG user suggested as a great use for TJ's spiced cider. This syrup can be the secret ingredient for the ultimate apple pie, or, pour this spiced cider syrup over homemade pumpkin pancakes and you've got a delicious fall brunch.