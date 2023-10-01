Boiled Cider Is The Key Ingredient For The Ultimate Apple Pie

Nothing marks the change of the seasons quite like apple pie — it's a symbol of fall, of Americana, of wholesomeness. It's also, of course, a dessert — and a tasty one at that. It's such a staple that, if you're an avid baker, you probably already have your own favorite recipe. It might be time to revise your go-to, though, because there's one secret apple pie ingredient that will put yours a crust above the rest, and it's one you may never have even considered: Boiled apple cider, also sometimes called apple molasses.

This ingredient is just cider that's been boiled down into a thick syrup, so it ends up having a very concentrated flavor. You can buy it or make your own, and it's the perfect way to add an autumnal touch to all sorts of dishes. You can drizzle it over pancakes or anywhere else you might use maple syrup, add it to tea or cocktails, and bake all sorts of sweet treats with it, including but certainly not limited to apple pie.

The only ingredient in boiled apple cider is, well, apple cider (and maybe some spices), so it's great to have on hand when you want a lot of flavor without additives or dyes. Its roots are in colonial New England and althought it's not the household staple it was a few hundred years ago, it's still worth rediscovering — and it could make your apple pie the most sumptuous confection on the dessert table this Thanksgiving.