A Recent Veggie Recall Just Hit The Highest Risk Level. Here's What We Know

The FDA does not tolerate any presence of Listeria monocytogenes in food, and will issue recalls at any detection level. It's a bacteria that can grow and spread even at 32 degrees Fahrenheit, making it difficult to control. It's not a rare contaminant — earlier this month 10 million pounds of meat was found to be contaminated with Listeria.

Listeria monocytogenes is a pathogenic bacteria that can kill those with weakened immune systems as well as pre-term or newborn infants. It can affect everyone and its symptoms include fever, chills, headaches, and intestinal distress. Symptoms typically appear within 1 to 2 weeks but can affect the patient anywhere from within a couple of days and up to 3 months after infection.

Time will tell if this will affect the perception of Jack and the Green Sprouts. Big recalls have a history of sticking with consumers, such as the recalls that still haunt Kroger.