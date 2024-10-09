Nearly 10 Million Pounds Of Meat Have Been Recalled Due To Listeria Risk

Carnivores beware: BrucePac, a food processing company known for meat and poultry items in particular, has recalled just under 10 million pounds of meat due to contamination by listeria monocytogenes, which has contaminated deli meats. The recalled products in question were ready-to-eat meat and poultry items.

BrucePac's products were produced during the summer between June 19 and October 8, 2024, and have already made their way to restaurants, supermarkets, and other retail establishments around the United States. A complete list of affected products is not available at the time of this article's publishing, but items that contain establishment numbers 51205 or P-51205 fall under the list of affected products. Although several products have been tested and found to be affected, BrucePac's ready-to-eat chicken is the source of the bacteria outbreak. There are still no confirmed cases of listeria infection; this major recall hopes to prevent any instances from occurring in the future.