18 Ways To Upgrade Canned Apple Pie Filling

Few things are as delicious, or American, as homemade apple pie. Unfortunately, making apple pie from scratch involves painstakingly peeling, coring, and chopping a bunch of apples, which is a labor-intensive and time-consuming process. The best, and most cost-effective, way around this is to purchase a can of store-bought apple pie filling. While there are many brands to choose from, none can quite compare to the real deal. Not only are they often lacking in flavor and texture, they can have a tinny aftertaste, from the canning process.

Fear not, as there are some tried and true solutions to help upgrade canned apple pie filling and make it taste like it was made from scratch. As a professional chef, I've baked my fair share of apple pies. While I may prefer making my own filling, I understand that this isn't always an option and I have some tricks up my sleeve to transform the canned stuff into something to suit a gourmet.