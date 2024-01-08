Sour Cream Is Your New Secret Ingredient For Elevated Apple Pie Filling

There are few desserts as comforting and cozy on a cold fall or winter day as apple pie. This dessert typically contains a filling made of sliced apples, some butter and sugar, a bit of flour, and your chosen spices. Then, everything is packed into a buttery crust to make it whole.

While that's the standard pie filling, there is one way that you can actually elevate the popular dessert and take its flavor to the next level — adding sour cream. Sour cream gives the pie filling a smoother, richer texture and adds a slight tart taste, which can complement some of the traditional sweetness of the dessert.

To add sour cream to your apple pie filling, there are a couple of things you'll need to be aware of, such as the kind of dairy product you use, the measurements, and the specific method to adding it into the mix.