The Sweet Facts You Need For Using Pomegranate Molasses

Move over tahini, another old-school Middle Eastern pantry staple is here to share your spotlight. Pomegranate molasses has been a regional favorite for adding a tangy-sweet burst of flavor to all sorts of edible delights for many years. Along with other Middle Eastern ingredients like the aforementioned tahini, Aleppo pepper, and floral rose and orange waters, pomegranate molasses deserves a place in our increasingly global pantries of today.

Pomegranate molasses, also known as pomegranate syrup, is essentially the concentrated juice of pomegranate fruits. It has a pourable viscous consistency, with a dark red, almost brown color. The flavor is a deep fruity sweetness of currants coupled with an almost vinegar-like tartness and astringency. According to celebrated chef Yotam Ottolenghi, "[Pomegranate molasses] can be compared to balsamic vinegar, yet is much fruitier and should be used sparingly."

Traditionally it is used in recipes like the Syrian dishes of muhammara (a nutty, spicy dip), and kabab karaz (saucy lamb meatballs), and also the famous Persian poultry stew fesenjoon. The unique flavor of pomegranate molasses adds a deep richness to these dishes, with a sour undercurrent that helps lift these otherwise heavy flavors.