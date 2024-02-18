11 Ingredient Swaps That Will Make Any Boxed Cake Mix Taste So Much Better
Boxed cake mix is a tried and true method for whipping up a quick and easy dessert. These common recipes, whether they're Betty Crocker or store brands, are an affordable option when you need to serve up dessert without honing your baking skills to a professional level. However, you don't need to sacrifice great taste or creativity when working with an easy and budget-friendly cake mix. By simply swapping out or adding a few ingredients to boxed cake mixes, you can take your dessert to a level that will impress your family, your guests, and your tastebuds.
Most cake mixes call for very few required ingredients, mainly oil, eggs, and water. However, this means that most of the hard work and science behind baking has already been figured out for you. You can swap out these basic ingredients and they won't jeopardize the baking process. In addition, by swapping out and adding a few select ingredients you can go above and beyond a boring cake. For example, you can transform a traditional mix into a moist, decadent layered cake that's fit for a restaurant menu. Or, you can take a simple cake mix flavor, such as chocolate, and turn it into a rich, complex combination of tastes that's anything but traditional. Pique your imagination and creativity with these simple swaps.
1. Replace vegetable oil with coconut or avovado oil
Vegetable and canola oils are widespread in food products of many kinds. And you can almost guarantee that boxed cake mixes will call for a hefty serving. This addition of fat and moisture is a crucial element when baking to prevent a dry, crumbly cake. It can also contribute to that light, fluffy texture that is so desirable in a dessert. However, several types of oil have raised red flags in terms of health. For example, vegetable oil may sound natural and healthy, yet chemicals are often used to extract and process the oil. According to the Durango Herald, certain oils can cause an inflammatory response in your body. Today, more and more bakers are opting for a healthier option.
An excellent alternative to vegetable and canola oil is unrefined, organic coconut oil. This ingredient has become more popular and can be purchased at most grocery stores. Coconut oil will keep your cakes moist and it can replace most oils one to one. Plus, unrefined oil will have a natural coconut essence that pairs perfectly with chocolate to create a rich combination of flavors. Refined coconut oil is more processed but will not have a distinguishable flavor. Another excellent one-to-one replacement is 100% pure Avocado oil. The brand Chosen Food offers a range of avocado oil that is ideal for baking because of its high smoke point and mild flavor. Utilize coconut or avocado oil for a seamless swap that's tasty and healthier.
2. Try sparkling water or seltzer instead of water
Who doesn't love the pop and fizz of a little bubbly? Not only is it great for sipping but sparkling water, juice, and seltzers can be the perfect swap for water in your cake batter. Using sparkling this alternative as a substitute for water in your boxed cake mix can elevate the final result to new heights. The bubbles can serve as an excellent leavening agent in cake mixes. This replacement will work in a way similar to traditional leaveners, such as baking soda and baking powder.
The use of a leavening agent creates bubbles in cake mixtures, which helps the batter rise. During the baking process, the bubbles expand and create pockets of air, helping to achieve that light, airy texture that results in the perfect cake. By replacing the water with a splash of sparkling water or seltzer, you introduce additional carbonation into the batter — a similar effect occurs when adding seltzer to pancake batter to make it fluffier. For a truly miraculous addition to your strawberry cakes, try swapping your water with DRY Botanical Bubbly Reserve Rosé Soleil. This refreshing burst of flavor will pair nicely with sweet fruity flavors and it's alcohol-free. Serve a chilled glass along with a hearty slice of strawberry or vanilla cake and you've got a five-star dessert.
3. Flavored milk can replace milk and other dairy ingredients
The substitution of regular milk with flavored milk presents a delightful opportunity to enhance the taste of an otherwise simple boxed cake mix. By incorporating flavors such as chocolate, strawberry, or vanilla, you can add some depth to the cake without interrupting the baking process. This simple swap is a no-brainer and your taste buds will thank you for the additional sweet flavors.
Chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry-flavored milk are easy to find in most grocery stores and you can substitute the one of one in most recipes. The creamy milk will create a velvety smooth cake that has an unexpected layer of flavor. There's also a chance to get creative. For a fruity surprise, add strawberry milk to your chocolate cake mix, a tried and true combination. You can even use coconut milk instead of whole milk for a dairy-free alternative that provides a subtle sweet and nutty taste. When it comes to milk, Clover Sonoma checks all of the boxes for your baking needs. This brand offers a variety of velvety, rich flavors from whole chocolate milk, which is a dessert all on its own, to lactose-free strawberry and vanilla milk for those cutting back on dairy products. Trading regular milk for one of Clover Sonoma's products will elevate your cake with tasty flavors and a delectable texture.
4. Dried fruit is a healthier swap for chocolate chips
If a cake mix doesn't specifically call for a spoonful of chocolate chips or sprinkles, you've likely been tempted to add these sweet additions. Tossing a handful into the mix is easy and gives your cake that extra detail that goes a long way. However, if you're seeking a healthier alternative that still satisfies your sweet tooth, consider swapping out these traditional toppings for Sun-Maid Dried Mixed Berries or Golden Raisins.
The dried fruit provides a delightful burst of natural sweetness that complements the fluffy texture of a cake. Raisins and other dried fruit not only add a unique chewy element to your baked goods but also offer numerous nutritional benefits. Bursting with fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants, they are an excellent way to incorporate more wholesome ingredients into your desserts. Enjoy a burst of tangy cranberries in your chocolate cake or a classic blueberry flavor in your vanilla cake. The interplay of flavors adds complexity to your cake, elevating it beyond the traditional chocolate chip or sprinkle-laden treat. Make this swap at a one-of-one ratio or feel free to add an extra spoonful or two. Next time you reach for the chocolate chips or sprinkles to enhance your boxed cake mix, consider opting for some dried berries.
5. Applesauce can replace eggs when baking
Applesauce has proven to be a versatile snack and ingredient when it comes to baking. It offers a unique solution as a replacement for eggs, particularly in boxed cake mixes. Beyond its role in adding moisture, this delightful fruit puree contributes significantly to the texture and flavor of baked goods. Acting as a binding agent when subbed in for eggs, applesauce introduces a gentle, fruity sweetness to the mix, enhancing the overall sensory experience. However, to make the most of this swap, you can add half a teaspoon of baking powder to ensure that the cake doesn't become too dense or crumbly.
To make this swap seamless, simply trade out one egg for about ¼ cup of applesauce. Not only is this a vegan option but the subtle fruity flavors complement certain recipes exceptionally well. For example, the apples pair perfectly with cinnamon-spiced desserts, such as carrot cake and coffee cake. In essence, integrating applesauce into your baking routine not only offers a practical alternative to eggs but also opens up a world of creative possibilities. Its versatility and flavor-enhancing qualities make it a valuable addition to any baker's pantry.
6. Try nut butter instead of traditional peanut butter
Nut butter, a wholesome alternative to traditional peanut butter, offers a myriad of flavors and added benefits that elevate the experience of creating boxed cake mixes. With its more complex taste profile, swapping out the conventional peanut butter for this nourishing delight can introduce a new dimension to your baking. Nut butter shines when it is incorporated into marbled cakes and brownies. Imagine the rich swirls of velvety chocolate batter intertwining with nutty goodness, resulting in a great combination of flavors that excite the taste buds.
In addition, opting for nut butter presents an array of health benefits. These natural spreads are packed with essential nutrients, such as protein, fiber, and healthy fats. They also contain a variety of vitamins and minerals that promote overall well-being. Whether you choose almond butter with its subtly sweet notes or cashew butter with its creamy smoothness, experimenting with different varieties of nut butter will inspire new baking levels. Consider Sunrise Surprise by Get Golden for an extra creamy nut butter that will go great with dark chocolate and you'll never go back to classic peanut butter again.
7. Swap graham crackers with breakfast biscuits
Graham crackers, which are good for a cheesecake crust or a crumbly topping, are classic, but they can easily be replaced with breakfast biscuits to achieve a better flavor profile. Sweet Loren's breakfast biscuits come in chocolate, blueberry, and cinnamon sugar, which can elevate a simple boxed cake mix to an enviable level. This brand in particular offers a gluten-free alternative that's made with clean ingredients and they're non-GMO. Why not make this simple swap for even more flavor that you can feel good about?
For a cheesecake crust, blend these biscuits in your food processor or crush them up in a plastic bag with a rolling pin. Once the texture is crumbly, add in melted butter and brown sugar and your cake now has another delicious layer to enjoy. Crushing them into delectable chunks, and then combining them with brown sugar and cinnamon and nuts, creates an irresistible topping for a cinnamon-based cake or a fragrant coffee cake. As the cake bakes, these morsels turn golden and crunchy, adding texture and flavor to every bite. Whether it be a warm cinnamon-infused delight or a rich coffee-laden creation, the breakfast biscuit crumble atop serves as an icing alternative.
8. Swap traditional chocolate chips with creamy hazelnut spread
Swapping traditional chocolate chips with creamy hazelnut spread when making boxed cake mixes is an enticing option for those seeking a delightful twist to their homemade treats. While chocolate chips need to melt correctly in order to achieve that smooth texture, hazelnut spread is soft and silky from the get-go. So, when you're making your next cake, consider adding a heaping spoonful of the nutty spread instead of stirring in a cup or two of chocolate chips. The hazelnut flavor is more complex than chocolate and sugar, and that small detail can shine through in standard cake mixes.
One foolproof product to try is the delectable Belgian Choco Hazel spread by Good Good. With less sugar and better ingredients than chocolate chips, this choice is particularly alluring. This particular hazelnut spread is free from added sugar. With only 2g of sugar per serving (20g), this product offers a healthier alternative for individuals mindful of their sugar intake. Stir a large spoonful right into the batter or use it to replace traditional frosting and icing. The creamy substance is easy to glide over the top of a cake, or it can serve as a gooey center or additional layer.
9. Try adding jam for a fruitier version of pudding
By incorporating jam into boxed cake mixes, you can increase the flavors of your dessert and introduce a delightful burst of fruitiness. The process is relatively straightforward, requiring only a few additional steps to achieve a more natural and tender cake with a fruity center.
To begin, select a flavor of jam that complements the base cake mix. Popular options include strawberry, raspberry, or apricot. Ensure that the jam is smooth and free from large chunks or seeds, as these may affect the texture of the final cake. Once the cake mix has been prepared according to package instructions, pour half of the batter into the prepared baking dish. Proceed by spooning dollops of jam evenly across the surface of the batter. Use a knife or skewer to gently swirl the jam into the batter, creating a marbled effect. You can use a similar method when making cupcakes, and you'll end up with a cake that's like a jelly donut.
Try using Good Good's jelly and jams for natural but satisfying flavors without too much sugar. The result will be a moist and tender cake with pockets of fruity goodness throughout. This simple addition of jam brings a burst of flavor to traditional boxed cake mixes, transforming them into delectable treats suitable for any occasion.
10. Dark chocolate hummus can replace chocolate in cake mix
Dark chocolate hummus is a healthier but still tasty alternative to traditional chocolate chips and chocolate pieces for boxed cake mixes. The velvety chocolate spread is often made from Garbanzo beans or chickpeas, which are a source of protein and fiber. Adding this ingredient can make you feel more satisfied and satiated when it comes time for dessert. Lantana Dark Chocolate Hummus, for example, is not only made with rich chocolatey cocoa powder but is sweetened with dates rather than sugar.
When incorporating hummus into boxed cake mixes, it is important to taste-test the product before measuring; how sweet the ingredient is will determine how much you should add to the mixture. Begin by measuring out the same amount of hummus as chocolate chips and taste the batter as you go to perfect the ratio. Continue by gently stirring in the hummus to incorporate the flavor. Dark chocolate hummus provides a delightful richness and depth of flavor that compliments a wide range of frostings and toppings. You can even layer the hummus on top as a replacement for frosting.
11. Trade out crackers with crunchy cookies
When it comes to exploring new and unconventional ways to enhance the flavor and texture of boxed cake mixes, one intriguing option lies in substituting graham crackers with thin, crunchy cookies that boast bold flavors. The advent of creative brands such as 34 Degrees has opened up a world of possibilities, offering a range of enticing flavors like honey cinnamon and zesty lemon. These exciting new options, which include pumpkin spice and chocolate peppermint flavors, as well the gluten-free choices, make this swap an obvious decision.
By incorporating these delectable cookies into your cake batter, you can introduce an unexpected twist that will captivate the taste buds and elevate your baking endeavors to new heights. Consider crumbling these up and adding the chunks right into the batter. Or, you can substitute graham crackers with thin cookies for a crumbly crust or topping. If you mix these into the batter, the delicate crunchiness of these cookies can add a delightful contrast to the softness of the cake, bringing an element of surprise to every bite.
Methodology
As someone who is passionate about baking at home, especially since gluten-free options aren't always available to buy, I've dedicated considerable time to experimenting with various ingredient swaps to upgrade traditional boxed cake mixes. Through my personal experience, I've uncovered some exceptional ingredient alternatives that can elevate even the most mundane cake mix to extraordinary heights. I've taken the guesswork out of these ingredients and even have a few favorite products that make the process seamless and delicious.
While baking is undoubtedly a science, working with premixed cake batter offers a surprising degree of flexibility and can be very forgiving. Small adjustments can yield significant improvements, transforming a basic cake mix into something special. One trick that has helped me master the art of swapping ingredients is staying true to a mix the first few times around. Because you're not mixing up the dry ingredients yourself, they can be difficult to evaluate. If you're interested in experimenting with a few new surprise ingredients, I recommend using a cake mix that you're already familiar with to limit mishaps and unexpected results.