Jazz Up Your Favorite Waffles With A Bit Of Malted Milk Powder

When done right, simple, classic waffles can feel like one of the most ingenious creations in the culinary world. Maybe it's the shape, with their sunken squares for catching syrup, and crisp ridges for textural contrast with a light and fluffy interior. Maybe it's the versatility, that you can have them as a breakfast food topped with whipped cream and fresh fruit, or for dinner with fried chicken and maple syrup. Maybe it's the near-magic of making waffles, with a special press that makes the whole affair feel like an occasion, even if it's just an average Sunday. But as wonderful as waffles can be, there is still a way to make them even better. Adding just a bit of malted milk powder to your batter will elevate each bite to a whole new level.

Not only does the malted milk powder add a layer of caramel-like complexity to the flavor of the waffle, but thanks to the lactose inherent to the ingredient, a little bit goes a long way toward promoting the toastiness and crispness in your waffles, too. Because of the milk element, you should also expect a slightly creamy texture. And if you love a classic maple syrup pairing, you'll find the toasty, malted sweetness pairs perfectly with your sticky, sappy topping.