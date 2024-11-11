The Results Are In For Burger King's Million Dollar Whopper Finalists 2024

Icons are icons for a reason. But sometimes, even icons need to reinvent themselves, and when Burger King wanted to give the Whopper a new look, it turned to the people who know it best: the fans. Burger King launched the Million Dollar Whopper contest in February of 2024, allowing BK's most passionate consumers an opportunity to submit their ideas for the next Whopper. The winners will take away a $1 million prize and some serious status points — not many people can say they invented a Whopper for Burger King. While all three Million Dollar Whopper finalists will be available to purchase for a limited time, only one can be King. Consumers will get to vote on the three finalists to crown their winner starting in mid-November.

Burger King sifted through more than a million submissions to narrow it down to three final burgers: the Fried Pickle Ranch Whopper, created by Fabian of California; the Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper, created by Calvin (also from California); and the Mexican Street Corn Whopper from Kelsie of Nebraska. I tried all three Whoppers and am ranking them in the order of my preference, based on flavor and the ingredient combinations used, but for what it's worth — I'd eat every one of these again. Which one will make it to the final Whopper coronation and be crowned King? Well — you'll have to try them all to decide.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.