Burger King Had No Right To Discontinue Its Funnel Cake Fries

In many ways, 2019 was the best year we didn't know we were having. We were learning about tidying up with Marie Kondo, COVID-19 didn't exist yet, and Burger King had just re-launched possibly the greatest fast-food dessert item ever: funnel cake fries. Originally offered for a few glorious weeks in 2009, the King resurrected this tasty treat 10 years later.

If you missed out on these little tastes of paradise, funnel cake fries were a deconstructed version of the classic treat you get at carnivals. Unlike actual state fair funnel cake, which tends to fall apart and dump toppings on your shirt, the BK funnel cake fries were perfect for eating on the go, causing only low-level sugar spills at worst. At their best, they were nuclear hot, straight from the fryer, and attractively, not cloyingly sweet. They came nine to a box, which never felt like quite enough.

Alas, the funnel cake fries are long gone, leaving us sad and, honestly, a little cranky. The "limited time offering" lasted for, well, a limited time. They haven't returned. Now, the funnel cake fries are just another Burger King menu item you've probably forgotten about. The biggest indignity about BK's choice to discontinue the funnel cake fries is that nobody seems to know why they were nixed from menus.