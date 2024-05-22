The Discontinued Burger King Sandwich We Can't Believe Was Real

Many folks who tried the Whopperito don't have fond memories of Burger King's "burrito" offering. One Reddit commenter posted "My boyfriend legitimately would not eat whoppers for years cause they reminded him of the Whopperito and he'd feel sick any time he tried. It was a scarring experience." Another remembered "throwing it away after the first bite."

As for this Daily Meal writer, I was fortunate enough (or If I am being honest, unfortunate) to find myself on the receiving end of a Whopperito in 2016. At the time I did not realize I was trying what would later haunt my food-fueled nightmares for years to come. Without clocking the promotional photos that showcase a chopped-up burger wrapped in a tortilla, I assumed that Burger King was trying its hand at Mexican food.

What I received was far from my expectations, and I agree with others who claim the Whopperito was one of the worst fast foods released in recent years. The tortilla was not cooked, so it was a tough exterior to bite into. Once I broke through, all the contents fell out of the wrapping, which is a personal "ick" when I'm having wraps or burritos. The messy spillage might not have mattered in this instance, however, considering the contents severely lacked flavor. While I was eating the Whopperito, I kept thinking that I'd much rather be enjoying a burger or a burrito, not this mismatched combination of the two.