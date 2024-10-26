The Best Rice Krispies Treat Upgrade Is Also One Of The Simplest
Full of nostalgia, Rice Krispies treats are a childhood favorite for lots of people, and understandably so. They're an easy dessert to make, only requiring three ingredients — the namesake rice cereal, butter, and marshmallows — and a handheld snack that you can take on the go. However, there's absolutely nothing wrong with wanting to jazz up these bars from time to time. Fortunately, one of the most underrated ingredients you should add to Rice Krispies treats is also one of the simplest: peanut butter.
Mixing peanut butter into your marshmallow treat recipe isn't an outrageous idea when you consider the iconic status of the New England fluffernutter sandwich, which is made with marshmallow creme and peanut butter. This savory spread complements the sweetness of the marshmallows while adding a richness that isn't overpowering. The peanut butter increases the protein content in Rice Krispies treats, too.
Plus, you can adjust your peanut butter Rice Krispies bars recipe as you please. Did you expect more peanut butter flavor out of your first batch? Just add more next time, or instead of mixing it with the marshmallows and butter, just spread it on top. Another idea: Rather than cut your batch into squares, roll them into bite-size balls for a poppable party treat. The peanut butter will also pair with a range of Rice Krispies treat toppings, such as chocolate, fruit, jam, and ice cream. On top of that, several other popular cereals in the U.S. are fantastic substitutes for Rice Krispies treats made with peanut butter, like Cocoa Krispies, Chex, Golden Grahams, and Corn Flakes.
Choosing the right peanut butter for Rice Krispies treats
When it comes to adding peanut butter to your Rice Krispies treats, the natural versus creamy kinds will produce different results. A natural, homemade peanut butter will have less sugar, and the saltier profile will provide a pleasing contrast and balance to the sweetness of the marshmallow. Since it's grittier than the creamy variety, though, it could change the overall texture. Another issue is that the oils in natural peanut butter tend to separate from the ground-up peanuts, which may prevent the dessert from holding together. To counteract that, stir it well before measuring what you need.
Creamy peanut butter, on the other hand, is often sweeter than it is salty, but it's easy to balance Rice Krispies treats that are too sweet with a bit of salt. Just a pinch goes a long way to cut through the extra sugar and add another layer of flavor. The upside is that you don't have to worry about your bars falling apart or having a slightly gritty texture. If you want to add some crunch, though, a chunky peanut butter will do the trick nicely.
Keep in mind that any nut butter can be used to upgrade Rice Krispies treats. Almonds are a delicious choice, and Justin's is one of the top-ranked peanut butter brands with a few almond options that are blended with honey, vanilla, chocolate, and cinnamon for variety. If you need to avoid nuts or legumes because of an allergy, use a sunflower seed butter or tahini butter, the latter of which is made from sesame seeds.