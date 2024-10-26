The Best Rice Krispies Treat Upgrade Is Also One Of The Simplest

Full of nostalgia, Rice Krispies treats are a childhood favorite for lots of people, and understandably so. They're an easy dessert to make, only requiring three ingredients — the namesake rice cereal, butter, and marshmallows — and a handheld snack that you can take on the go. However, there's absolutely nothing wrong with wanting to jazz up these bars from time to time. Fortunately, one of the most underrated ingredients you should add to Rice Krispies treats is also one of the simplest: peanut butter.

Mixing peanut butter into your marshmallow treat recipe isn't an outrageous idea when you consider the iconic status of the New England fluffernutter sandwich, which is made with marshmallow creme and peanut butter. This savory spread complements the sweetness of the marshmallows while adding a richness that isn't overpowering. The peanut butter increases the protein content in Rice Krispies treats, too.

Plus, you can adjust your peanut butter Rice Krispies bars recipe as you please. Did you expect more peanut butter flavor out of your first batch? Just add more next time, or instead of mixing it with the marshmallows and butter, just spread it on top. Another idea: Rather than cut your batch into squares, roll them into bite-size balls for a poppable party treat. The peanut butter will also pair with a range of Rice Krispies treat toppings, such as chocolate, fruit, jam, and ice cream. On top of that, several other popular cereals in the U.S. are fantastic substitutes for Rice Krispies treats made with peanut butter, like Cocoa Krispies, Chex, Golden Grahams, and Corn Flakes.