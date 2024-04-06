The 10 Best Cereals To Substitute In For Rice Krispies Treats

Rice Krispies treats are so iconic. These irresistible and super simple snacks are reminiscent of childhood, as they always seemed to pop up at school functions, birthday parties, and holiday celebrations. With only a few ingredients and quick prep time, it's easy to see why. Yet, as iconic as they are, these marshmallow-y delights can get a little boring. Did you know you can amp up your snack game by opting for a cereal base other than Rice Krispies?

This substitution may seem blasphemous to some, but hear us out. There are a lot of other cereal types waiting to elevate your marshmallow treats and show you just how versatile these sugary goodies can be.

From colorful to sweet, simple to innovative, we've got you covered. Check out these 10 best cereals to substitute in place of Rice Krispies in your marshmallow treats. We promise -– you'll find a new favorite, for sure!