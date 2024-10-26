Here's How To Brew Up Tea Just Like A Restaurant Would

Tea can invoke a feeling of relaxation, giving you a quiet moment away from the busyness of life. With lots of refreshing and healthy flavors, there's a perfect tea for everyone. Iced tea can be particularly refreshing and tasty when done right, and most restaurants know how to deliver. You may have tried to remake an iced tea similar to one from your favorite restaurant just to be left underwhelmed with the flavor. Thankfully, Daily Meal spoke to Jordan G.L. Hardin, Director of Food & Beverage for Alfred for expert tips on how to brew restaurant-quality iced tea.

Hardin mentions that the difference lies in restaurants' tea-to-water ratio and the type of tea they use. "The biggest takeaway is [that] using more tea than you think you need, one ideally suited for iced tea, and adjusting the steep time to create the ideal flavor will generally result in better tea." Using more tea than you would when making it hot will ensure the best flavor, as this drink's ice content can quickly dilute the taste.