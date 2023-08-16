13 Of The Healthiest Teas To Help Spice Up Your Day

There's nothing quite like a cup of tea to warm you up, soothe your troubles, or help you relax and unwind. As tea is the second most popular drink on the planet after water — whether your tea of choice is an invigorating English Breakfast in the morning, or a relaxing mug of chamomile tea before bed — you're not alone in your love of tea.

Tea isn't just good for the mind and soul, though. It also has a whole host of health benefits, depending on the type of tea you choose. From green tea to black tea to rooibos tea to sage tea, there are teas that will help you sleep, ease nausea, and even reduce your risk of heart disease.

We've rounded up 13 of the healthiest teas around. We'll look at the health benefits they can have, so you can choose your next tea based on its potentially health-boosting effects.