Review: Dunkin's Potion Macchiato Is Scary Sweet But Not Much Else

Seasonal foods and beverages are certainly nothing new — there's Starbucks' annually-anticipated pumpkin spice latte, a slew of fall products at Trader Joe's, and now a new festive drink at Dunkin'. Of course, Dunkin's 2024 fall menu has been available for some time, featuring the chain's own version of a PSL, pumpkin donuts, and even a maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwich. What hasn't yet been available in 2024 are Halloween-specific items, but thanks to a special purple drink and a handful of other spooky goodies, that's all about to change.

Indeed, starting on October 16, Dunkin' fans can find some positively bewitched goodies at their nearest location, with one of those Halloween-themed goodies being a Potion Macchiato. For those who aren't familiar with Dunkin's products or are hesitant to try out the layered purple concoction, I purchased and tasted the Potion Macchiato to figure out whether it's worth adding to your seasonal checklist. I've broken down exactly how much the Potion Macchiato costs, when you can get your hands on it, how it tastes, and most important of all, whether or not it left me spellbound.