For A More Creative Take On Your Macchiato, Order It One And One

The espresso macchiato is a classic of Italian coffee culture, with the rich brown espresso delicately marked by the creamy white of the milk (macchiato in Italian translates to stained). But a slightly different version of the drink is one of the most interesting in the world of third-wave coffee, and that's the one and one.

The one and one splits a double shot of espresso into two single shots; each served in 4-ounce cups; one is served black, and one as a macchiato. If you order this at a third-wave or specialty café, you might also get asked how you want your macchiato. Some places will serve it the traditional Italian way, with just a teaspoon or two of rich milk foam, while others will steam milk as they would for a latte or flat white, so they can pour latte art and serve it as a full 4-ounce drink.

The point of the one and one is to compare how a café's espresso tastes both black and with milk; it's great if you're visiting a café you've never been to before or if you frequent somewhere that regularly rotates the coffee it uses for espresso. You're unlikely to see it on a menu but ask, and the barista should be able to whip one up.