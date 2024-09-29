The Origins Of Salmon And Cream Cheese

Bagels were already popular at the turn of the century, following many Jewish immigrants from Eastern Europe to the U.S. But the inclusion of lox, which is a cut of salmon preserved in salt, was very intentional. Since the tenements allowed little access to refrigeration, using a protein that could be stored without the need for constant chill was crucial.

Fish is also pareve, which means it can be eaten with either dairy or meat in the Jewish diet, so a cream cheese schmear was perfectly acceptable. And there aren't as many laws governing fish's preparation. Kosher meat can only come from certain parts of certain animals, which must be slaughtered and prepared in a certain way. Whole kosher fish was more accessible, and it wouldn't require visiting one of those classic, storied Jewish delis, as even many products from non-Jewish establishments would meet the standards. So the ingredients weren't difficult to find.

Despite an origin centered on necessity, bagels, lox, and cream cheese have endured together through the generations and spread far beyond the Jewish community. Although traditionally served with red onion and capers, you'll find many variations on modern menus nationwide. And if you find yourself particularly devoted to the dish, you can celebrate its delicious longevity during National Bagels and Lox Day on February 9.