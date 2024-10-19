14 Red Flags To Look Out For At A Cruise Ship Buffet

Few things are as hands-off as a holiday on a cruise ship. It's a time when you leave your troubles and worries at home, and kick back in the middle of the ocean with a cocktail in your hand. Something else you leave at home is cooking, with dining on a cruise normally focused around the enormous, delicious buffets catering to your every taste. What you shouldn't forget to bring, however, is a critical eye. These buffets may have a wide variety of food, but their quality can vary considerably — and red flags can present themselves at every turn.

These red flags may point towards the buffet's food potentially not being as fresh or tasty as you might like, but they can also signpost something a little more serious. There's no worse place to be sick than on a cruise ship, and while the likelihood of becoming ill when at sea is actually lower than at home, the close-quarters environment and lack of escape can make viruses run rampant amongst passengers. There's no better way to avoid getting sick onboard than keeping an eye on hygiene standards, and it all starts at the buffet. Wash your hands, grab your plate, and let's get started.