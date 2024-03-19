Trust Us, Avoid The Scrambled Eggs At Your Next Hotel Breakfast Buffet

The free breakfast buffet is a perk many travelers look forward to when booking hotel stays. A selection of bagels, muffins, and cereal make up the typical offerings, along with bacon, sausage, fruit, pancakes, and the ever-present scrambled eggs. But you might want to think twice before filling up your plate with the fluffy yellow breakfast staple. Actually, you may be better off avoiding them altogether.

The main reason to steer clear is a simple one: They're not good. Do you ever wonder why hotel buffet scrambled eggs taste so much worse than the kind you whip up at home? It's because hotels often rely on powdered eggs or mass-produced liquid egg products in order to prepare them at scale. These products may contain actual dehydrated eggs but lack the flavor of freshly cracked eggs. They also contain additives and preservatives that prolong shelf life but could also affect the taste.

Hotel buffet scrambled eggs are almost always prepared in advance – sometimes in the microwave – and reheated multiple times throughout the service period. That's why the vat of scrambled eggs being served is often rubbery and spongy rather than fluffy and custardy.