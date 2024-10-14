14 Of The Unhealthiest Canned Chilis You Should Leave At The Store

Canned chili is one of those food products that's much more popular than you might think. In fact, the canned chili market was valued at almost $500 million in 2022, and it's forecast to grow substantially in the coming year, according to Data Intelligence. Unfortunately, while may be in demand, it's definitely not the healthiest food out there. Many of the most popular products available today have some staggering nutritional traits that will make you think twice about buying them.

Canned chili generally gets its flavor from its meat and spices, and there are plenty of ways to upgrade it, but it's aided significantly by high levels of sodium and saturated fat. Some of the unhealthiest varieties supply almost half of the 2,300 milligrams of sodium and 20 grams of saturated fat recommended as a daily limit for adults. Elsewhere, canned chilis can be plagued by a severe lack of nutritional quality by way of vitamins, minerals, and fiber (if you thought all of them contained beans, folks, we're afraid you were mistaken). In this article, we selected products primarily based on their sodium and saturated fat levels, but we also examined their vitamin, mineral, and fiber content to determine their true nutritional value. We also identified some canned chilis that have unsettling levels of trans fats, and those which are clearly high processed.