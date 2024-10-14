14 Of The Unhealthiest Canned Chilis You Should Leave At The Store
Canned chili is one of those food products that's much more popular than you might think. In fact, the canned chili market was valued at almost $500 million in 2022, and it's forecast to grow substantially in the coming year, according to Data Intelligence. Unfortunately, while may be in demand, it's definitely not the healthiest food out there. Many of the most popular products available today have some staggering nutritional traits that will make you think twice about buying them.
Canned chili generally gets its flavor from its meat and spices, and there are plenty of ways to upgrade it, but it's aided significantly by high levels of sodium and saturated fat. Some of the unhealthiest varieties supply almost half of the 2,300 milligrams of sodium and 20 grams of saturated fat recommended as a daily limit for adults. Elsewhere, canned chilis can be plagued by a severe lack of nutritional quality by way of vitamins, minerals, and fiber (if you thought all of them contained beans, folks, we're afraid you were mistaken). In this article, we selected products primarily based on their sodium and saturated fat levels, but we also examined their vitamin, mineral, and fiber content to determine their true nutritional value. We also identified some canned chilis that have unsettling levels of trans fats, and those which are clearly high processed.
1. Hormel Chili No Beans
Hormel canned chili is incredibly popular, but popularity doesn't necessarily equate to healthiness — and when it comes to Hormel Chili No Beans, this is seen in full force. This canned chili is swimming with sodium and saturated fat, and packs it all into a relatively small serving size. In a single cup, you get 990 milligrams of sodium, covering 41% of your daily value. On the saturated fat front, things don't look much better: One portion provides 5 grams, a quarter of your daily recommended limit.
Its 1-cup serving size is significant as it's significantly smaller than a lot of other brands, highlighting the intensity of its poor nutritional qualities. The saturated fat content may not be the highest out there, but it's still way too much in our opinion. Saturated fats are well known for having a negative effect on bad cholesterol levels, which can then lead to a higher risk of cardiovascular disease. When you combine that with the sodium content, which can also impact the risk of cardiovascular illness, Hormel's chili definitely isn't the friendliest product out there for your ticker.
2. Gardein Plant-Based Chili with Beans
Plant-based canned chili can feel like a healthy godsend in a sea of meaty options. Sadly, Gardein's offering, its Plant-Based Chili with Beans, is far from healthy. There are a lot of things to like about it, with its high levels of fiber, abundant protein, and generous amounts of iron and potassium. However, if you were expecting it to be somehow lighter, you'd be mistaken: This chili is as salty and fatty as the standard canned options available today.
Each portion of Gardein Plant-Based Chili with Beans has 1,600 milligrams of sodium, covering a massive 70% of your daily value. It also has 8 grams of saturated fat, and 19 grams of total fat. It's worth noting that the serving size for this chili is a full can, meaning that you get slightly more food for these amounts — but let's be real, these quantities are still unhealthy.
This all ties into the wider concern around "healthy" plant-based meat substitutes and their potential effect on our bodies, as Professor of Nutrition and Epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health notes via the Harvard Gazette. "I think it's very important to monitor the trends of the consumption patterns in the population and also monitor the health effects of those products, because some of those products, even though they contain high amounts of plant-based protein, may also contain unhealthy ingredients, such as high amounts of sodium or unhealthy fats," Hu says.
3. Marie Callender's Angus Beef Chili with Beans
Marie Callender's is a major player in the processed foods market, and so it's no surprise that it's added canned chili to its extensive product list. Unfortunately, its Angus Beef Chili with Beans doesn't provide much on the healthy front. Each can portion of this chili has 1,200 milligrams of sodium and 7 grams of saturated fat. While its relatively large serving size means that these amounts are spread across more volume, you're still looking at 52% and 35% of your respective daily values for these nutrients.
Amazingly, though, that's not the most concerning thing about this chili: It's the trans fats that we're worried about here. In every serving, there's a full gram of trans fats. While these trans fats seem to come from the meat in the chili, they're still important to consider. Trans fats can cause a build-up in your arteries, and contribute to cardiovascular disease and poorer health outcomes. The World Health Organization recommends trying to limit your trans fat intake to 2.2 grams per day for a 2,000-calorie diet, and if you're getting almost half of that in one single food product, it might be worth considering whether you should be buying a different canned chili.
4. Wendy's Canned Chili with Beans
If you can't face getting in the car and driving down to the nearest Wendy's for your chili, the fast food chain's Canned Chili with Beans promises a similar experience at home. However, everyone knows that fast food isn't exactly healthy, and this canned imitation doesn't do much to buck that trend. Wendy's Canned Chili with Beans is loaded with sodium, containing 1,050 milligrams per serving, almost half of your daily value of the nutrient. Plus, the 5 grams of saturated fat (25% of your daily value) doesn't exactly help matters.
While the 7 grams of fiber in this canned chili are welcome, it's a lot less than some other comparable products, begging the question of exactly how many beans are in each can. That lower fiber content is the least of your concerns when faced with this much sodium, though. It's important to remember that sodium doesn't just affect your heart — it can also have an impact on your brain. A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Directors Association found that older adults who ate excessive amounts of salt may have lower cognitive function, and may also be at higher risk of cognitive impairment.
5. Dennison's Original Chili with No Beans
Dennison's has specialized in chili since 1915, and its product line today reflects its passion. The food company offers six different canned chilis, with turkey and vegetarian varieties dotted amongst its more beefy varieties. If you're watching your health, though, you might want to steer clear of its Original Chili with No Beans. Like so many other canned chilis, this one is awash with sodium and saturated fat, supplying 1130 milligrams and 5 grams of each nutrient respectively.
The lack of beans in this chili, meanwhile, means that it has a mere 4 grams of fiber. If you thought that having no beans would make it meatier and higher in protein, too, you'll be disappointed to learn that it only has 14 grams of protein per serving, way less than other canned chilis out there. If you want a marginally healthier alternative, its Original Chili with Beans has a pleasing 10 grams of fiber and a couple hundred milligrams less of sodium per serving. Better yet is its Turkey Chili with Beans, which has a single gram of saturated fat, 820 milligrams of sodium, and 10 grams of fiber.
6. Stagg Chili Country Brand Chili with Beans
Everything about Stagg Country Brand Chili with Beans promises an oversized experience. From the massive, somewhat macho logo on the front of the can, to the bulging kidney beans in the chili on the label, you're led to believe that you can expect big flavor. You know what you can also expect? A lot of stuff you might be better off not eating. Each serving of Stagg Country Brand Chili with Beans comes in at just 247 grams — and yet, it also has a huge 990 milligrams of sodium. That's over 40% of your daily value in a teeny portion. If that wasn't bad enough, it also has 7 grams of saturated fat, more than some brands have in a full can's worth of chili.
We've also got to point out the sheer lack of fiber in this chili. Stagg Country Brand Chili with Beans has just 4 grams of fiber per portion, the same amount as some canned chilis that don't have beans in them. On top of all this, there's a clear lack of vitamins and minerals that could boost its nutritional value. With all this combined, we'd really recommend you go for another brand.
7. Skyline Original Chili
Skyline Original Chili takes the flavor of the Cincinnati-style chili chain and puts it straight in a can. This might sound appealing and convenient, but once you catch a look at its nutritional info, you'll be running for the hills. Skyline Original Chili is a sodium bomb, and in every small serving there's 1,190 milligrams of the stuff, covering just over half of the daily value. It also gets its flavor from a hefty whack of saturated fat, delivering 7 grams per serving.
This saturated fat is a problem for your cholesterol, but regular intake of it may have an impact on other parts of your body too. One study, published in Frontiers in Cellular Neuroscience, looked at the impact of saturated fat on the brain. The study found that a higher intake of it may increase inflammation throughout the brain, which may have a host of knock-on effects on your long-term memory and general cognitive function. By contrast, healthier fats like omega-3 fatty acids generally aid cognitive function and can help to reduce inflammation. Unfortunately, they're likely in short supply in this chili.
8. Wolf Brand Original Chili, No Beans
Wolf Brand chili promises a lot of bite (get it?) for your buck. Claiming that it has an "authentic Texas recipe," you can expect a lot of flavor in each can — and it's definitely one of the best canned chili brands out there. All of that flavor, as you might expect, comes from some eyebrow-raising nutritional qualities. In each cup of Wolf Brand Original Chili, No Beans, you'll get a whopping 990 milligrams of sodium and 11 grams of saturated fat.
The lack of beans here is also an issue, and has a massive impact on Wolf Brand Original Chili's fiber content. Each cup gives you 6 grams of fiber, and when you consider that you should be aiming for about 30 grams a day, that barely scratches the surface, especially considering how much saturated fat you will be getting per serving.
9. Great Value Chili Dog Chili with Beans and Franks
Great Value Chili Dog Chili with Beans and Franks seems to be a winner at first glance. A chili that combines rich beef, succulent and fibrous red beans, and juicy franks in one dish? Sign us up? You'll be putting it back on the shelf, though, when you see what's actually in this thing. Every 1-cup portion of Walmart's Great Value chili has a frankly wild 10 grams of saturated fat, 50% of your total value and way more than most other canned chilis on the market. In the same serving size you also get 910 milligrams of sodium.
As for those red beans in the chili? Well, what are they actually bringing to the table? It's certainly not fiber. Somehow, Great Value Chili Dog Chili with Beans and Franks has no fiber whatsoever, a stunning fact that points to the sheer amount of processing those beans have probably gone through. While those franks might be appealing, it's also worth considering that they're pretty highly processed themselves, and limiting processed meat is one of the best moves you can make to reduce your risk of developing bowel cancer.
10. Bush Chili Magic Campfire Chili Starter
Bush's Chili Magic Campfire Chili Starter is, importantly, not strictly a canned chili. However, the fact that it contains the majority of the ingredients you need to make a chili makes it worthy of inclusion on this list, because if you're cooking up a chili with this can, all of those nutrients will be going into your dish. Unfortunately, a lot of those nutrients don't look great. Every serving of Bush Chili Magic Campfire Chili Starter has an enormous 1,270 milligrams of sodium, well over half of your daily value. Given that there are 3.5 servings in each container, this thing is basically just pure salt, and all of that salt is gonna end up in your food.
We also have to flag the fiber content in this chili product — or rather, the lack of it. This chili starter promises a boatload of beans, but upon closer inspection you only get 4 grams of fiber per serving. We're not sure whether the fiber has been processed out, but either way, if you're using a chili starter you might as well just make your own chili from scratch.
11. Chef-mate Chile Con Carne Without Beans
Chef-mate Chile Con Carne without Beans looks like the real deal. The can's label exhibits a creamy, rich-looking bowl of chili, which is positively bursting with chunks of meat. Its protein content seems to reflect this, with 21 grams per cup serving, making it one of the heartiest canned chilis out there.
However, its sodium and saturated fat content are really where things go downhill. Every cup has 1,110 milligrams of sodium, making it one of the saltiest canned chilis out there. It's hugely fatty, too, containing 9 grams of saturated fat in each serving. Plus, while all that meat might make it substantial, it definitely comes at the expense of fiber. There are only 3 grams of fiber per serving, way less than other, more bean-filled chilis. Remember, we need fiber, folks, and most of us don't get enough of it. The nutrient is vital for our gut health and microbiome, as well as for healthy digestion and helping us stay full longer.
12. Nalley Chile Con Carne with No Beans
In a sea of unhealthy canned chilis, Nalley Chili Con Carne with No Beans really does take the cake. This canned chili is full of sodium and saturated fat, with every cup having 1,070 milligrams of sodium, almost half of your daily allowance in a single serving. On the saturated fat front, you get 8 whole grams in each portion, and 17 grams of total fat for good measure.
There's also another type of fat that you should be very wary of: trans fats. In Nalley Chile Con Carne with No Beans, there's a full gram of trans fats per serving, almost half of the amount you should be getting per day. To top it all off, there's a suspiciously high amount of sugar in this chili (3 grams, to be exact), and just 2 grams of fiber per serving. We know that the lack of beans is likely a clue towards its low fiber content, but you're gonna have to do a bit better than that, Nalley.
13. Armour Star Chili with No Beans
Armour Star specializes in processed meats, with Vienna sausages and luncheon meat amongst its product selection. Now, nobody is going to be surprised that these types of foods aren't the healthiest in the world–– but you might reasonably assume that somehow its Chili with No Beans might be a little bit more nutritious. Alas, friends, it is not. This chili is bewilderingly high in sodium, containing 1,170 milligrams per serving. Given that each serving is a cup, and there are two servings per can, if you ate the whole thing you'd cover your entire daily sodium allowance in one meal.
As well as this, its fat content leaves a lot to be desired. Every serving has 25 grams of total fat, almost 40% of your daily value, and 9 grams of saturated fat. Although its 21 grams of protein is pretty nice, its fiber content, weighing in at 3 grams, is less so.
14. Steak 'n Shake Chili with Beans
Steak 'n Shake doesn't just make meals to serve in its restaurants; it also has a chili line, with its Canned Chili with Beans promising the same flavor experience you'd get in the fast food joint. However, while this canned chili is one of the best out there, don't expect it be healthy. Each single-cup portion has 990 milligrams of sodium, 42% of your daily value. It also has 8 grams of saturated fat.
As for all of those beans — well, where did all the fiber go? While there are 5 grams of dietary fiber in each portion, which is by no means a tiny amount, we really would expect hope for a touch more. Its also kinda weird that this chili has only 14 grams of protein, giving it one of the lowest quantities of protein out of all of the canned chilis we looked at. Throw in a lack of vitamins and minerals, and you're better off buying a different can.