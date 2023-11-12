Upgrade Canned Chili With These 21 Simple Ingredients

Canned foods are indispensable staples to keep on hand for a quick and easy meal. Chili is an ideal canned food because it has a high protein content and is filling. It also comes in myriad varieties to appeal to virtually every palate. Whether you like your chili with or without beans, even the finest canned variety can leave you wanting a bit more texture, aroma, and flavor.

There are numerous ways to take canned chili from tasting like store-bought to something more sophisticated. You can make it your own and more elegant by adding complexity. This means going beyond just adding toppings. It means Incorporating elements to tickle all your taste buds, including sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and umami. And don't forget to plate it up nicely. Presentation is just as important when upgrading something from basic to brilliant.

As a chef, I've flexed my creative juices to test several ingredients to take canned chilis to the next level. Because of my background in cultural anthropology, I knew there were more ways out there, so I took some inspiration from variations on chili and bean dishes across the U.S. and globally. Read on to see how you can upgrade canned chili with simple ingredients.