Why Robert Irvine Pays Attention To Restaurant Bathrooms

When you walk into a new restaurant, it's tempting to immediately start assessing the operation. Is the dining room full? What's the vibe? Was the host cheerful? You'll probably begin taking stock of the cleanliness as well and start noting the condition of common dirty restaurant spaces. Is the table neat? Are the floors sticky? But as you order drinks and start browsing the menu, you might not think to evaluate a critical area: The bathroom.

Known for his attention to detail, celebrity chef Robert Irvine worked with struggling kitchens on "Restaurant: Impossible" for 21 seasons. The Food Network star is no stranger to the back of the house and knows all the warning signs associated with a poorly run food joint. And yet, when walking into a restaurant, he doesn't look at the kitchen or the dining area to spot red flags. Instead, he always pays attention to the bathrooms. Why? Well, it turns out the condition of a restaurant restroom is the biggest sign of a well (or poorly) run kitchen.