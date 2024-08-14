14 Of The Unhealthiest Sandwiches You Can Order At Jersey Mike's

If you haven't had a Jersey Mike's sandwich, you're probably in the minority at this point. The sandwich franchise is everywhere: As of 2024, there are almost 3,000 Jersey Mike's restaurants across the United States, all of them pumping out hundreds of subs every day. Despite the huge amount of stores it has, the chain takes a lot of pride in its ingredients, with its website flagging its devotion to high quality items in its sandwiches (just don't ask for your sub to be toasted). So why, we ask, are so many of them so unhealthy?

Jersey Mike's sandwiches are frequently swimming in sodium and saturated fat, with some of the subs providing more than the daily recommended sodium limit of 2,300 milligrams — in a regular size, no less. Others are laden with saturated fats, which pose a risk to cholesterol levels and blood pressure. Some Jersey Mike's subs are also surprisingly high in calories, covering half or more of your recommended amount per day; eating more than this regularly could contribute to the development of obesity and its associated health risks. When selecting sandwiches for this article, we focused on sodium, saturated fat, and calorie levels as criteria for unhealthiness, while also discussing other considerations along the way.