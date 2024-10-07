Review: Jimmy John's Smoked Cheddar Bourbon Club Sandwich Is Delicious, But Don't Eat It On The Go
Jimmy John's has come a long way from its humble beginnings in 1983. Originally intended to be a hot dog stand, this retailer has grown to be the largest owned delivery sandwich brand in the U.S. One of the secrets to the success of this brand has been its commitment to innovation, which includes regularly introducing new sandwiches. Its latest pièce de résistance is the Smoked Cheddar Bourbon Club.
This "Sandwich Worthy of a Soirée" is a sophisticated twist on a classic. It features indulgent ingredients that have been kicked up a notch. Dustin Hilinski, Director of Culinary Innovation at Jimmy John's, notes, "The smoky cheddar, smooth bourbon notes, and subtle spice gives the sandwich a unique, elevated twist that still feels comforting and approachable."
The sandwich, which features premium roast beef or turkey, is available for a limited time only at participating locations nationwide. My local Jimmy John's sells the 8-inch sub for $9.34 plus tax and the 16-inch version for $16.49, though prices may vary by location.
I had the chance to sample both versions side-by-side. I evaluated them based on aroma, texture, flavor, and overall quality. Read on for my full review of this new, limited-release gourmet twist on a classic club sandwich.
Nutritional Info
An 8-inch version of Jimmy John's Smoked Cheddar Bourbon Club sandwich ranges between 590 and 890 calories each depending on whether you order the turkey or roast beef version and what, if any, customizations you may make. Both versions of the sandwich contain thinly sliced turkey or roast beef along with lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, bacon, smoked cheddar cheese, and a Sriracha bourbon sauce loaded onto untoasted, halved French bread.
The sandwich is pretty hefty and loaded up with ingredients, but as best as I could tell by dissecting it, it is layered from top to bottom with mayo, lettuce, turkey, bacon, cheese, more bacon, more turkey, tomatoes, and the Sriracha bourbon sauce as the base. I mention this because how the sandwich is built can make or break the quality of a club, something that will come into play when I discuss the pros and cons of this sandwich.
What does Jimmy John's Smoked Cheddar Bourbon Club sandwich taste like?
My first impression of this sandwich in general is that it is incredibly messy. This is not a sandwich you will want to eat on-the-go, as the sauce has a tendency to drip out of it, causing the other ingredients to slide out of the bread. Additionally, while the French bread worked, I did find that it got rather soggy as I ate the sandwich. Often chefs will toast the bread used for a club sandwich to counteract the juiciness of the ingredients and help prevent these from soaking into it. I think this sandwich might have benefitted from this one extra step to help make it a little easier to eat.
While the turkey and roast beef were high quality, the bacon felt like an afterthought to me. I would have enjoyed a smokier, crispier bacon that highlighted the sauce and gave the sandwich a bit of textural diversity. The lettuce and tomatoes were fresh, though unremarkable.
The stars of this sandwich were definitely the smoked cheddar cheese and the Sriracha bourbon sauce. The smoked cheddar was pungent and aromatic, giving the sandwich both olfactory and gustatory appeal. The Sriracha bourbon sauce was a triumph. While Sriracha is not the spiciest of chili-based condiments, it can pack a punch. The bourbon helps to mitigate this, adding a layer of sweetness that perfectly compliments the garlicky and slightly tangy notes of this chili sauce.
Final Thoughts
While it may not rank among the healthiest subs made at Jimmy John's, the Smoked Cheddar Bourbon Club sandwich is a tasty, hearty treat for someone who is looking for a substantial meal. It is rife with flavor, blending together sweet, salty, smoky, and umami-rich notes that do achieve the goal of sophisticating and elevating what is a well-known comfort food.
If I had to pick one of the two versions as my favorite, I'd select the turkey over the roast beef, though this may be a matter of personal preference. That said, I felt that the smokiness of the cheddar cheese and the complexity of the sweet and spicy sauce were more well-balanced by the milder, delicate flavor of the turkey. The roast beef has a bolder, savory quality that juxtaposes these ingredients, contrasting them rather than complimenting them. This is not right or wrong, it is just a matter of what you tend to favor.
My only wish would be that the bread was toasted before the sandwich was assembled. I feel as though the sandwich could benefit texturally from this one step even if it warms up the ingredients slightly. Other than that, I'd say this new sandwich from Jimmy John's is a great addition to its line up for those who are seeking something just slightly different and a little more upscale.