Review: Jimmy John's Smoked Cheddar Bourbon Club Sandwich Is Delicious, But Don't Eat It On The Go

Jimmy John's has come a long way from its humble beginnings in 1983. Originally intended to be a hot dog stand, this retailer has grown to be the largest owned delivery sandwich brand in the U.S. One of the secrets to the success of this brand has been its commitment to innovation, which includes regularly introducing new sandwiches. Its latest pièce de résistance is the Smoked Cheddar Bourbon Club.

This "Sandwich Worthy of a Soirée" is a sophisticated twist on a classic. It features indulgent ingredients that have been kicked up a notch. Dustin Hilinski, Director of Culinary Innovation at Jimmy John's, notes, "The smoky cheddar, smooth bourbon notes, and subtle spice gives the sandwich a unique, elevated twist that still feels comforting and approachable."

The sandwich, which features premium roast beef or turkey, is available for a limited time only at participating locations nationwide. My local Jimmy John's sells the 8-inch sub for $9.34 plus tax and the 16-inch version for $16.49, though prices may vary by location.

I had the chance to sample both versions side-by-side. I evaluated them based on aroma, texture, flavor, and overall quality. Read on for my full review of this new, limited-release gourmet twist on a classic club sandwich.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.