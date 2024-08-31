The Unexpected Item Jimmy John's Originally Intended To Sell
Jimmy John's is known for its wide selection of tasty sandwiches and wraps featuring quality meats and cheeses. While now a towering figure in the world of chain sandwich shops, the restaurant came from decidedly humble beginnings. Founder Jimmy John Liautaud was fresh out of high school when he was inspired to start his own business. However, his initial idea was a far cry from the sandwiches served up at the chain today, like Jimmy John's assortment of healthy subs.
Upon receiving a $25,000 investment from his father who was also an entrepreneur, Liautaud began researching what it would take to open a hot dog stand. He soon found that he was about $20,000 shy of the funds needed to obtain all the necessary equipment, so he switched his focus to opening a sandwich shop. With minimal equipment and a lot of ingenuity, Liautaud was able to earn $154,000 in that first year of operations. Liautaud's efforts proved to be a success, and Jimmy John's now operates 2,802 locations throughout the U.S.
Will Jimmy John's ever sell hot dogs in its shops?
Outrageous hot dog myths aside, this convenient, handheld food is quite beloved. It's estimated that Americans eat 20 billion hot dogs annually, which makes you wonder whether Liautaud might consider adding the food to the already expansive Jimmy John's menu. While Liautaud is only part owner in the chain after selling 65% of the company to an investment management firm, he's still quite hands-on when it comes to the menu.
While Liautaud has proved to be a forward-thinking entrepreneur over the years, he's never mentioned a desire to pay homage to his original business plan by adding hot dogs to the Jimmy John's menu. You can score hot dogs from Jimmy John's, but not in the way you think. A restaurant called Jimmy John's Pipin' Hot Sandwiches based in West Chester, PA does sell dogs but has no affiliation with the chain restaurant bearing the same name. Fortunately, fans of the sandwich shop can satisfy their appetites with lots of great menu offerings, including Jimmy John's Mediterranean wraps and the classic sandwiches that originally put it on the map.