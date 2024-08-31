The Unexpected Item Jimmy John's Originally Intended To Sell

Jimmy John's is known for its wide selection of tasty sandwiches and wraps featuring quality meats and cheeses. While now a towering figure in the world of chain sandwich shops, the restaurant came from decidedly humble beginnings. Founder Jimmy John Liautaud was fresh out of high school when he was inspired to start his own business. However, his initial idea was a far cry from the sandwiches served up at the chain today, like Jimmy John's assortment of healthy subs.

Upon receiving a $25,000 investment from his father who was also an entrepreneur, Liautaud began researching what it would take to open a hot dog stand. He soon found that he was about $20,000 shy of the funds needed to obtain all the necessary equipment, so he switched his focus to opening a sandwich shop. With minimal equipment and a lot of ingenuity, Liautaud was able to earn $154,000 in that first year of operations. Liautaud's efforts proved to be a success, and Jimmy John's now operates 2,802 locations throughout the U.S.