How To Prevent Soggy Club Sandwiches, According To A Chef

Crafted on white or wheat bread that's responsible for holding together juicy tomatoes and creamy mayo, the club sandwich is notorious for becoming mushy. "The best way to keep a club sandwich from getting soggy," Chef John Politte told the Daily Meal, "is to toast the bread." A crisp outer layer will help repel the moisture from the mayo, which coats nearly all bread surfaces. This is particularly important given the sandwich's unique architecture. Because this snack utilizes three pieces of bread, it towers higher than an average sandwich. If any of the three pieces of bread become overly soggy, the sandwich becomes very difficult to hold due to its size. Plus, a golden-brown toast will give the sandwich a delicious crunch that juxtaposes the softness of the meat and cheese.

Besides toasting, home cooks can focus on using the appropriate ingredients. "Be sure the lettuce is dry," Politte says, "and don't use overly ripe tomatoes." The moisture from a recently washed leaf of lettuce or a pulpy tomato will be enough to penetrate the outer toasted layer of bread. Finally, Politte notes that a club sandwich shouldn't be made "too far in advance." If a sandwich sits out, it will begin to turn mushy over time, regardless of your precautions. So, if you plan to serve club sandwiches on a buffet or as an appetizer, it's best to assemble them right before serving.