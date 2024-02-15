Chef-Approved Tips For Building The Best Club Sandwich

Said to have originated in a New York gambler's club during the late 1800s, the club sandwich remains a favorite meal more than a century later. Despite the simple recipe, this triangular sandwich is capable of satisfying even the hungriest of appetites, whether enjoyed at brunch, lunch, or dinner. Its popularity stems from its ingredients and chef John Politte believes that a classic approach is best when constructing a club sandwich.

Chef John Politte is the main person behind It's Only Food, a seasoning shop and cooking-based web series. He stated that club sandwiches are tastiest when consisting of "Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on toasted bread," in keeping with the sandwich's original recipe when it was first created. However, Politte remains open-minded when it comes to ingredient combinations that veer away from this "traditional style." In this case, the chef recommends adding meats and veggies with powerful flavors such as prosciutto and onions. These added elements not only create a more dynamic flavor but also offer some nice texture variation to make for a highly enjoyable meal.