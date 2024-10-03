7 Expert Tips For Making The Best Homemade Ravioli You've Ever Tasted

Learning how to make homemade ravioli is far from easy — and the experts know this better than anyone else. This pasta style is way more fiddly than others thanks to the filling piped into each piece. We guess that fiddliness is the price you pay for deliciousness, but it doesn't exactly make it easy to master, especially when so many mistakes can be made when making ravioli. From getting your dough wrong to misjudging your filling to overcooking the pasta, it's a minefield out here. That's why you need the pros to step in and help you every now and again.

Well, luckily, we managed to nab the best in the game. We spoke to chef Stefano Secchi from the celebrated New York City Italian restaurant Rezdôra, who will be one of the featured chefs at City Harvest BID 2024. Secchi shared some key tips and tricks with us to help first-time ravioli makers produce a quality batch and seasoned pastaiolos improve their ravioli game. Ready to make the best homemade ravioli you've ever tasted? Let's go.