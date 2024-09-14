The Biggest Mistake You're Making When Cooking Ravioli

In a large pot, add 4 to 6 quarts of water and bring to a boil, then add a heaped teaspoon of salt before carefully dropping in your first batch of ravioli. If you're unsure how many pieces will fit comfortably in your pot, it is always better to start with less and add more if there is room. Make sure that each piece has enough space to cook without touching the others. Once the pasta floats to the top, your ravioli is ready. You can use the same boiling water to cook your next batch of pillowy pasta.

Keep in mind that fresh homemade ravioli will only take a few minutes, while store-bought or frozen varieties need to cook longer. Be sure not to overcook them because, surprise, this can also cause your ravioli to stick. If you're not planning on serving the ravioli immediately after cooking, one great hack for making pasta is to drizzle a small amount of olive oil over the cooked batch to keep it from sticking together as it cools.

If you're baking or air-frying your ravioli instead, spread the pasta in a single layer on a baking sheet without any pieces touching to ensure mess-free and even cooking. This is also a great way to guarantee that each ravioli piece gets perfectly crispy and golden.