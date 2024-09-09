You Might Be Making This Huge Mistake When Boiling Pasta

Do you know how to boil water? It sounds like a funny question but when it comes to making pasta, this simple task becomes very important. Do it wrong and you could end up with sticky, clumpy, undercooked, or overcooked noodles that are unusable. The key to cooking pasta perfectly all starts with the size of the pot. A one-pound box of noodles calls for 4 to 6 quarts of boiling water that has been adequately salted with 1 to 2 tablespoons.

The reason you need this much water is because pasta noodles expand as they cook, but there is more that's going on. The dry noodles will change the temperature of the water once you pour them into the pot, this temperature fluctuation becomes greater if you are using a small pot, which means less water. You need only enough water to fully submerge the noodles, but also enough so that the noodles can move around while cooking.