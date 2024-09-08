Upgrade Ravioli With A Filling Inspired By Spinach Artichoke Dip

A typical spinach artichoke dip consists of spinach, artichokes, garlic, cream cheese, mayonnaise, shredded cheese, and seasonings. Parmesan, Romano, and mozzarella are often used but you can also reach for ricotta — a ravioli specialty to tie in nicely with the original recipe (as we did here with our homemade ricotta cheese and spinach ravioli recipe). Normally, the dip doesn't include eggs, but for the ravioli rendition, consider adapting it and adding a couple of beaten eggs.

The cooking process is pretty much the same. Start with the dough, and as it's resting, move on to the filling. Blanch spinach and artichoke hearts, then strain them properly so you don't end up with a soggy texture. Chop them into fine pieces and stir in the remaining ingredients. You can pass the mixture through a strainer if it still seems a little runny.

Once you've rolled the pasta dough into sheets, distribute the filling in dollops. Don't use more than ½ to 1 ½ teaspoons or you might risk the ravioli overfilling and breaking apart. Brush water around the divided fillings and cover them with another pasta sheet. Press around the edges to seal and remove the air bubbles, then cut them into ravioli squares. When you're ready to eat, drop the ravioli into boiling salted water and cook until they start floating to the surface — a general telltale sign that your stuffed pastas are cooked through.