Upgrade Ravioli With A Filling Inspired By Spinach Artichoke Dip
Pasta comes in many forms, each amazing in its own way, but there's something about ravioli that just stands out from the rest. Undoubtedly, the filling deserves the most credit. Nothing compares to the heavenly feeling of biting into the pillowy soft pasta and tasting the filling as it spreads over your taste buds. It gets even better when the stuffing takes on the wonder of a spinach artichoke dip. Does this sound a little unusual? Perhaps, but that's the beauty of this pairing — it's a different and refreshing take on ravioli that's sure to impress.
Spinach artichoke dip has a creaminess that resembles a traditional spinach and ricotta filling. You can even incorporate ingredients from both dishes to mix the familiar and brand-new elements. The main highlight in this version, however, lies in the vegetables. Spinach is earthy and mildly sweet, while artichoke offers a distinctive nuttiness. Coming together over the cheesy backdrop, they bring a versatile blend of flavors that takes your ravioli to the next level.
How to incorporate this dip into your ravioli
A typical spinach artichoke dip consists of spinach, artichokes, garlic, cream cheese, mayonnaise, shredded cheese, and seasonings. Parmesan, Romano, and mozzarella are often used but you can also reach for ricotta — a ravioli specialty to tie in nicely with the original recipe (as we did here with our homemade ricotta cheese and spinach ravioli recipe). Normally, the dip doesn't include eggs, but for the ravioli rendition, consider adapting it and adding a couple of beaten eggs.
The cooking process is pretty much the same. Start with the dough, and as it's resting, move on to the filling. Blanch spinach and artichoke hearts, then strain them properly so you don't end up with a soggy texture. Chop them into fine pieces and stir in the remaining ingredients. You can pass the mixture through a strainer if it still seems a little runny.
Once you've rolled the pasta dough into sheets, distribute the filling in dollops. Don't use more than ½ to 1 ½ teaspoons or you might risk the ravioli overfilling and breaking apart. Brush water around the divided fillings and cover them with another pasta sheet. Press around the edges to seal and remove the air bubbles, then cut them into ravioli squares. When you're ready to eat, drop the ravioli into boiling salted water and cook until they start floating to the surface — a general telltale sign that your stuffed pastas are cooked through.
You can enjoy this special ravioli in many ways
Much like classic ravioli, this spinach artichoke rendition fares quite well with a brown butter sauce with fresh sage leaves. Laced with the herb's piney freshness, this simple sauce brings an exquisite depth to the dish. If you're aiming for some homemade comfort, there's no better companion than a tomato sauce. Its tangy richness perfectly complements the ravioli's earthy, cheesy bite. For those who want to fully explore the dish's creamy goodness, Gorgonzola or Alfredo sauce are ideal choices.
You can easily bulk up the dish with other ingredients as well. Make use of the leftover spinach and artichoke hearts by giving them a quick stir with garlic and seasonings to garnish. Or, lean into the Mediterranean influence and add olives, tomatoes, eggplants, etc. Cheese and nuts, as always, bring not only a textural boost but also fun pops of flavor.
Of course, you don't have to simply stick to regular pasta dishes. Take it one step further and turn this into a scrumptious ravioli bake. Layer the pasta with spinach artichoke dip and a creamy sauce and top it all off with melted cheese. Filled to the brim with gorgeous flavors and a hearty warmth, it's what good food dreams are made of.