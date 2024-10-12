12 Big Recalls That Will Always Haunt Frito-Lay

Got a bag of chips in your pantry? They're likely made by Frito-Lay. The king of the chip and snack world, Frito-Lay is the company behind some of your favorite munchies, including Doritos, Cheetos, Lay's, and SunChips. With its history as a company ranging back to 1932, it's perhaps unsurprising that it's had a few issues with its products, but what might surprise you is exactly how many recalls the company has had to conduct. Over the years, Frito-Lay has been forced to recall numerous items due to undeclared allergens, contamination concerns, and foreign objects making their way into your snacks.

Interestingly, while Frito-Lay has had to do a large amount of recalls, not all of these recalls have been as big as you might think. A lot of its issues have only affected a few dozen or hundred bags at a time — which is no doubt a comfort to the company. Some of the other recalls, though, have been a lot bigger, requiring thousands of products to be tracked down by the snack giant due to fears over safety. If you're eating some chips as you read this, you might want to put them away, as what we're about to tell you isn't that appetizing.