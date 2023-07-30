Every SunChip Flavor, Ranked

The name SunChips has been around a lot longer than one would think. Frito-Lay first used the name in 1976 to introduce the light and thin corn chip to test markets with a little help in the promotional department from the Lone Ranger and Tonto. Frito-Lay revived the name again for a corn chip in 1982 that hung around other test markets for at least three years. In 1990, hoping that the third time using the name would be a charm, Frito-Lay let the fine people of Minnesota and Wisconsin have a wheaty sneak preview of what company spokesman Marty Heirs told The San Bernardino County Sun was "something totally different. We think the multi-grain product is going to appeal to people."

That latest iteration was good enough that SunChips were green-lit for national distribution in 1991, with two flavors hitting shelves: Original and French Onion. After impressive first-year sales of over $100 million, SunChips proved it was here to stay over the last three decades, branching out into new flavors and winning over new tasters. It even managed to get name-checked on television shows like "Weeds" and "Jessica Jones" and in songs from Lupe Fiasco and Lil Wayne.

To rank existing SunChips flavors (as of July 2023), the Daily Meal put together a diverse taste-testing group, from ages 3 to 75, with a heavy concentration of expert snack food purveyors — teenagers and college students. Here are the unscientific results of a lot of crunching and munching.