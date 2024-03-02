We Have Disneyland To Thank For The Invention Of Doritos

At Frito-Lay, the company that produces Doritos, new chip recipes and flavors are carefully crafted by a culinary team of chefs and food scientists. Doritos, however, weren't created like most chips. They weren't developed at a Frito-Lay factory but rather at one of the restaurants at Disneyland due to a chance occurrence. Frito-Lay technically didn't even invent them.

It all started in 1955, when Casa de Fritos, a restaurant owned by Frito-Lay, opened in Disneyland. At this Tex-Mex-style restaurant, Fritos were served with every meal, but eventually, they would be replaced with the chips we now know as Doritos.

Even though Casa de Fritos was owned and operated by Frito-Lay, a salesman from Alex Foods, the food distributor of the restaurant's tortillas, came up with the idea, not Frito-Lay. After seeing one of the cooks throw away stale tortillas, he suggested that they fry them up instead and start serving tortilla chips.