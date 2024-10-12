The Discontinued Taco Bell Burrito We Desperately Wish Would Make A Comeback

Fast food restaurants are notorious for discontinuing favorite menu items. There is no longer a Fruit 'n Yogurt Parfait at McDonald's, the Morning Bun has set at Starbucks, and in early 2024, Taco Bell pulled its Fiesta Veggie Burrito. Sometimes, restaurants offer certain menu items to gauge interest, and sometimes, their demise is part of a menu overhaul.

Vegans, especially, mourned the loss of this quick, affordable, and delicious fast food meal. The meatless burrito, which could be made vegan if ordered "fresco style" – code for "hold the dairy" — was one of the few truly tasty Taco Bell menu items that fit into their way of eating. Sure, there are other options, but most of them are pretty bland. The Fiesta Veggie Burrito was anything but bland.

The discontinued Fiesta Veggie Burrito included seasoned rice, lettuce, black beans, chipotle sauce, sour cream, cheese, tomatoes, and guacamole wrapped in a soft tortilla. The best part was the crunchy red tortilla chips tucked inside, which appeared as a happy surprise with every bite. There's a reason they called it a Fiesta Burrito — it was like a party in your mouth.