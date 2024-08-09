It's been a long week, and you've had a rough night as well. When you roll over in the morning, the last thing you want to do is make breakfast for yourself. Fast food restaurants are fantastic for getting the job done, and you don't have to spend a fortune to get fed either. But unfortunately, these chains seem to giveth and taketh away, with random breakfast menu items vanishing without a trace. This can be frustrating if you're on a mission to satisfy a certain craving!

Maybe you already know what's no longer available from your favorite fast food restaurant's breakfast menu and want to reminisce about the good times, or maybe you aren't sure what's persisted through the years and need an update. Either way, it's a good idea to confirm or update your knowledge so you're not disappointed the next time you pull up to the drive-thru window. Here are 12 discontinued breakfast items from popular fast food chains.