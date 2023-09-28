Taco Bell Is Releasing Its First-Ever Totally Vegan Nacho Fries

Taco Bell is officially rolling out a fully vegan menu item nationwide for the first time in its history, according to a press release shared with Daily Meal. Beginning October 12, fans of the chain throughout the United States will be able to order Nacho Fries with Vegan Nacho sauce. The snack is certified vegan by the American Vegetarian Association (AVA).

The nacho-spiced fries themselves — simply coated in seasonings — are vegan already. However, traditionally, each order comes with a side of sauce made with milk and cheese. The new vegan "cheese" sauce will be completely animal product-free. The vegan Nacho Fries will be available in two sizes, priced the same as the dairy option: regular for $2.19 or large for $2.99.

The fast food chain first introduced Nacho Fries in 2018. Since then, the side dish has left the menu and returned several times (they were even supposed to become a permanent menu item). September 28 marks the 10th time the fries with dairy-based cheese have been available to order. The vegan nacho cheese sauce first appeared in select test markets in June 2023 as part of a vegan Crunchwrap test.