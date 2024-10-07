How Long You Should Cook Tofu In The Air Fryer For Crispy Results

It seems like everyone has an air fryer. Whether you keep it on your counter for everyday use or only pull it out when you're craving french fries, there are many tricks to getting the tastiest results from your air fryer. One popular plant-based protein source is especially good cooked in the air fryer, making it the perfect addition to so many tofu recipes.

To get the crispiest results when air-frying tofu, preheat the air fryer to its highest temperature setting and cook it for 10 minutes, shaking the basket after five minutes. Coating the tofu with cornstarch before cooking will elevate the crispiness even more. That's all there is to it. Your tofu is ready to be used in grain bowls, stir-fries, or as vegan "chicken" nuggets.

When you shake the air fryer basket, check the tofu to make sure it's not cooking too quickly. Overcooked tofu is hard and unappetizing. Air fryers vary, so it's important to keep an eye on it as it cooks.