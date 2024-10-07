How Long You Should Cook Tofu In The Air Fryer For Crispy Results
It seems like everyone has an air fryer. Whether you keep it on your counter for everyday use or only pull it out when you're craving french fries, there are many tricks to getting the tastiest results from your air fryer. One popular plant-based protein source is especially good cooked in the air fryer, making it the perfect addition to so many tofu recipes.
To get the crispiest results when air-frying tofu, preheat the air fryer to its highest temperature setting and cook it for 10 minutes, shaking the basket after five minutes. Coating the tofu with cornstarch before cooking will elevate the crispiness even more. That's all there is to it. Your tofu is ready to be used in grain bowls, stir-fries, or as vegan "chicken" nuggets.
When you shake the air fryer basket, check the tofu to make sure it's not cooking too quickly. Overcooked tofu is hard and unappetizing. Air fryers vary, so it's important to keep an eye on it as it cooks.
Choosing tofu for the air fryer
Pressing the excess water from the tofu will also help it crisp up in the air fryer. Drain and wrap the block of tofu in a clean kitchen towel, placing heavy objects such as books or a cast iron pan on top for 30 minutes. Another option for removing the liquid is to use a tofu press like this one. A press isn't necessary, but it does simplify the process.
If you're new to the soy-based product, there are some important things to keep in mind when cooking tofu. Tofu comes in two forms: silken and block. Silken tofu is generally used for creamy recipes like vegan mayonnaise, and its soft consistency makes it a bad choice for air frying.
Block tofu is the most suitable option for the air fryer. Choose the firm or extra-firm variety, which will make cutting the tofu easier. Freezing the tofu in its original package and thawing it before pressing it will yield a great chewy texture as well.