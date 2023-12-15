Silken Tofu Is The Key To Vegan Mayo That Tastes Like The Real Deal

Mayonnaise is one of those ingredients you don't think about too much unless you have to live without it. The classic condiment serves as the base of tuna and egg salad, adds a crisp outer crunch to grilled cheese sandwiches, and imbues salad dressings with extra richness and balance. Traditional mayonnaise is made primarily from an emulsion of egg yolk and oil, resulting in a luscious and smooth texture, which is why it's so easy to add to pretty much everything.

If you're on the hunt for a vegan alternative, silken tofu can help you recreate the consistency of mayonnaise without the use of any eggs or oil. Silken tofu is inherently creamy and can easily blend with different seasonings and ingredients to achieve that classic mayonnaise taste. And you don't need a chemistry set or industrial blender to do it.

Seriously, you don't even need a recipe. Just slide some silken tofu into your food processor with some lemon juice, salt, garlic powder, and Dijon mustard, and give the thing a whirl. Of course, you can also add your own special ingredients, like paprika, roasted garlic, or honey. The final product is fluffy, spreadable, and a powerful addition to any sandwich, dressing, pasta salad, or dip.