Silken Tofu Is The Key To Vegan Mayo That Tastes Like The Real Deal
Mayonnaise is one of those ingredients you don't think about too much unless you have to live without it. The classic condiment serves as the base of tuna and egg salad, adds a crisp outer crunch to grilled cheese sandwiches, and imbues salad dressings with extra richness and balance. Traditional mayonnaise is made primarily from an emulsion of egg yolk and oil, resulting in a luscious and smooth texture, which is why it's so easy to add to pretty much everything.
If you're on the hunt for a vegan alternative, silken tofu can help you recreate the consistency of mayonnaise without the use of any eggs or oil. Silken tofu is inherently creamy and can easily blend with different seasonings and ingredients to achieve that classic mayonnaise taste. And you don't need a chemistry set or industrial blender to do it.
Seriously, you don't even need a recipe. Just slide some silken tofu into your food processor with some lemon juice, salt, garlic powder, and Dijon mustard, and give the thing a whirl. Of course, you can also add your own special ingredients, like paprika, roasted garlic, or honey. The final product is fluffy, spreadable, and a powerful addition to any sandwich, dressing, pasta salad, or dip.
Why does silken tofu make the best plant-based mayonnaise?
If you've ever browsed the tofu section of your local supermarket, you've probably noticed the many different varieties available. There's soft, firm, extra firm, baked, smoked, seasoned...the list goes on. So what's the difference between all these varieties and why does silken tofu stand apart as the best type for creamy condiments?
Well, it all has to do with water. When it comes to tofu varieties, a general rule of thumb is that the higher the water content, the softer the tofu. A firm or extra firm tofu has more water expelled from the bean curd, leaving a sturdier, denser final product. This type of tofu is great for stir-frying with vegetables or for breading and air-frying into crispy nuggets, but not quite ideal for making mayonnaise. Another important note regarding firm and extra-firm tofu is that because of their density, they don't absorb flavor as readily as some of the softer types.
And that brings us to soft tofu and silken tofu (also known as Japanese tofu). These have the highest water content of all the tofu varieties, resulting in a texture that's bouncy and smooth, almost like Jell-O. This unique consistency makes silken tofu an excellent foundation for vegan condiments, like mayonnaise. Not only will silken tofu absorb the flavors it's paired with, but its high water content makes it creamy and smooth, just like your favorite mayo.
Benefits of eating tofu
While the term "superfood" is grossly overused in today's culinary vernacular, there are some ingredients that still deserve the distinction. And tofu is one of them. The soy-based protein is loaded with essential vitamins and minerals, low in saturated fat, and contains no cholesterol. But the benefits don't end there.
Besides being an excellent source of vegan protein, tofu is rich in isoflavones, natural compounds that can help reduce one's risk of cardiovascular disease and lower blood pressure. Other research has shown that when individuals include more tofu into their diet — along with fruits and vegetables — it can lower their risk of certain cancers, including breast cancer. So swapping some tofu for your average mayo is not only great for vegans, but it also makes for a more nutritious alternative.
However, in many Western food cultures, tofu has garnered the unfortunate reputation of being bland and uninteresting, which is a shame because if you know how to prepare tofu properly, it can add another exciting dimension to your culinary endeavors. But if you're still not sold, remember, a silken tofu mayonnaise is a terrific (and tasty) way to introduce this superfood into your household and diet.