14 Mistakes You Could Be Making With Tofu
If you're not cooking with tofu yet, you should be. Tofu is by no means a new food, having been around and used in Chinese cuisine for thousands of years. But in recent years, it seems to have been embraced by most everyone. The soybean-based protein can be used as a meat substitute or as a star in its own right. Its popularity shows no sign of fading, with the tofu market set to increase to approximately $2.7 billion by 2030, according to a report published by Market Research Future.
But as more and more people fall in love with this food, they're also bound to face some challenges while cooking it. One of the joys of tofu is that it's neutral-tasting enough to put into pretty much any dish, and easy enough to cook that it can be tricky to get things wrong. But like any food, there's a right and a wrong way to prepare it.
Without the right knowledge, you could be making some grave errors with your tofu, ones that could leave you with tasteless, boring, or downright inedible food. Want to avoid these mistakes? We thought so, so we put them all in one place. Let's take a look at all of the mistakes you could be making with tofu.
1. Using the wrong type
Picking up the wrong type of tofu from the shelf is a common mistake. Like any type of meat, tofu has different forms, with different methods for preparing each one. But the differences between types of tofu can be pretty drastic, and picking up the wrong type may ruin your whole meal.
Tofu has a huge amount of variations, primarily distinguished by texture, firmness, and taste. On the softer end of the spectrum is silken tofu, a product that has a texture similar to creamy cheese. Given its light firmness, this tofu is often used in sauces and desserts. Regular tofu is slightly firmer and is often used in stews and broths. Firm, extra-firm, and super-firm tofu are also available. Super-firm tofu has the lowest moisture content and can be a great alternative to meat in stir-fries or curries.
Tofu is also separated by its flavor, with certain tofus available pre-seasoned and smoked. You can also find more niche tofu products, like tofu skin or tofu puffs, which tend to be used in more specific culinary applications. You must get the right type of tofu for your recipe, as getting the wrong one will leave you scratching your head. If you don't believe us, try using silken tofu in a stir-fry, and then report back.
2. Not coating the tofu before frying it
One of the best things about tofu is it doesn't take too much preparation. But if you're not treating it with at least a little bit of love, you can end up with a meal that's pretty flat. This is perhaps most obvious when frying tofu. Too many people take their tofu out of the pack, slice it up, and throw it straight in the pan. Then, they're disappointed when it doesn't become crispy and delicious, and merely changes color slightly.
The truth is, to get crispy tofu, you have to coat it before cooking. The best thing for this use is starch. Take your tofu pieces, and coat them in corn starch (you can also use potato starch or flour, but cornstarch will yield the crispiest results). Then, pan-fry the pieces, or stick them in a hot oven. If you're doing the latter, you may also want to coat them in Panko breadcrumbs, which will give each bite a serious crunch. Make sure you coat them in starch before using the breadcrumbs, though. Tofu has a fairly high water content, and if you don't create a barrier between its flesh and the bready coating, everything just gets very soggy.
3. Forgetting to marinate it
If you've ever tried tofu by itself, you'll know that it tastes of, well, not that much. There's a slightly nutty flavor to it, but its relatively unremarkable flavor is partly why it's so useful in various dishes. Unfortunately, though, this neutral taste can also get in its way, and unless you prepare it properly, it can seriously suck the flavor out of a meal.
That's why marinating it is the way to go. Tofu's main advantage when it comes to marination is that it's absorbent, so it drinks up any marinade that it's left in before cooking. You can marinate tofu in as little as 15 minutes and get a good result, but the longer you leave it, the more flavorful it will end up.
Use a liquid-based marinade that has well-balanced flavors, as well as tastes that correspond with the profile of the dish you're making. Try to avoid using oil in the marinade, as this can stop the tofu from absorbing everything fully. If you want to make it even more porous and full of flavor, you can also prick the tofu with a fork, giving it some extra holes for the marinade to work its way in. Once you're ready to go, allow any extra marinade to drain off, and then get cooking.
4. Cooking tofu without freezing it first
There aren't many foods that we'd say get better when you freeze and defrost them. But tofu's a little different. It might seem strange, but freezing tofu before you cook it can improve its texture, giving it a meatier consistency. When you freeze tofu, the water content inside it becomes ice, expanding little sections of the protein's interior and making it chewier. The added benefit of this happening is that the tofu is then more ready to absorb your marinade.
To freeze tofu, all you have to do is put it in the freezer and wait. It's advisable to start this process a day or two before you plan on eating it, as you'll need to leave enough time for it to thaw. If you want to speed things up, you can portion out your tofu beforehand, freezing it in smaller blocks or cubes. When the tofu thaws, it might change color slightly, but that's nothing to worry about. Once it's back to room temperature, simply cook it as you normally would. You'll be stunned by the results.
5. Not pressing it
Most people who have cooked with tofu are familiar with the food falling apart. After marinating your tofu to perfection, treating it with love and care, you add it to the pan, only to watch it fall apart and turn into the consistency of scrambled eggs. What gives?
Well, friends, you likely haven't pressed it. Even firm tofu can have a high water content, and when that water is cooked, everything can separate. To get around this, you simply need to press the tofu to remove the excess liquid from it, which will increase its firmness. It's best to do this when the tofu is still in one big block, to avoid crumbling up any smaller pieces. Wrap your block of tofu in a paper towel, and place something heavy and flat on top, like a skillet or a book. If you need to, add some additional weight. Then, go and do something else for around 30 minutes. When you come back, you should find that your tofu has become smaller, and the paper towel is soggy.
If you're unsure about whether your tofu needs pressing in the first place, a good way to test it is by dabbing it with some paper towel — if it comes off wet, it has a fair bit of moisture in it. Remember, though, that pressing tofu isn't necessary for every recipe. For some dishes, like stews, you might want softer tofu.
6. Undercooking your tofu
If you're using tofu instead of meat in a meal, you're in for a treat. Not only is it endlessly versatile and delicious in its own right, but tofu doesn't necessarily carry the same inherent risk of food poisoning that meat does. This is because tofu is already cooked. The soybeans used in it are boiled during the production process.
However, while tofu can technically be eaten raw, it's still a good idea to cook it. Tofu is simply better when it's cooked, as it has a chance to develop additional color, texture, and flavor, giving you an overall more satisfying meal.
But it's also important to remember that while tofu is already cooked, that doesn't mean it's entirely risk-free. Like any food, tofu can become contaminated during its production process, through improper handling or cross-contamination. The food product has been the cause of food poisoning outbreaks in the past. By cooking it thoroughly, you're reducing the chance that any potential pathogens survive.
7. Storing it incorrectly
Tofu is often sold in big blocks, and if you're cooking for one, it might be hard to use it up in one go. But you can always stash it in the fridge until next time, right? While that's definitely true, all too many people have done just this, to find that when they next come to use their tofu, it's turned dry, hard, and unappetizing.
If this has happened to you, it's probable that you didn't store your tofu correctly. When you first opened your block of tofu, you probably noticed that it was submerged in water. This is so that it maintains its moisture content and stays fresh. Once you've opened it up, though, it starts to lose that moisture.
To make sure it's usable next time, pop it in a container with some cold, cool water. This water should be changed every day to maintain freshness. Storing it like this will allow your tofu to stay in prime condition for a few days, but ideally, you won't keep it hanging around for any longer than that. You can also freeze tofu to be used at a later time.
8. Using tofu that is spoiled
Like any food, tofu will deteriorate over time. Once it reaches a certain point, you're going to want to throw it out and start again. But for the uninitiated, it might be tricky to figure out what spoiled tofu looks and smells like. That's why we're here, folks.
When tofu starts to go bad, it'll change color, deepening from its usual pale tone to a tan or brown shade. It will also turn from its regular matte complexion to something much more shiny, and sometimes slimy. But the main thing you need to check for is the smell. Fresh tofu has very little scent and often has no smell whatsoever. Spoiled tofu, on the other hand, will develop an unpleasant and sour scent that is a major red flag. You should not consume tofu with this type of smell.
It's important to remember that eating spoiled tofu won't just produce a bad meal — it may also affect your health. Tofu becomes riskier to consume the longer it sits in your fridge, as its makeup provides the perfect home for bacteria to brew. If you're in any doubt about the freshness of your tofu, check the use-by date, and don't cook with it beyond that.
9. Cooking it in the wrong pan
The correct cookware is vital for any dish, and picking the right pan has the ability to take your food from merely good to totally sublime. This is especially true when you're making tofu. Tofu can be a little more tender than other substances and has an unfortunate tendency to disintegrate when it's treated poorly. If you're using the wrong pan and your tofu sticks to the bottom, you'll find yourself with little ribbons of soybean at the end of the cooking process, instead of the fat, meaty chunks you started with.
If you're frying tofu, the best pan to use is a nonstick one. A quality nonstick pan will ensure that your tofu crisps up effectively without adhering to the surface. If you've developed a natural nonstick coating by seasoning a pan, that can also work too.
The same principle applies if you're baking tofu: you'll need a nonstick baking sheet to stop it from gluing itself to the bottom and causing you stress. Don't assume that using loads of oil in a regular pan will stop the tofu from sticking, either. While it may keep things lubricated, it won't save your tofu from sticking.
10. Cutting the tofu poorly
You might think that there's no wrong way to cut tofu, what with it being just a solid block of soybean and all. In a way, you'd kind of be right. One of the true joys of tofu is being able to shape it to your exact specifications. Do you want big, chunky bites? Sure! Tiny strips, delicately placed across the top of a bowl of rice? No problem!
But before you go ahead and practice your knife skills, carving roses and swans out of your tofu, remember this: how you prepare it will affect its taste. If you're using a marinade or sauce for the tofu (and you really should be), the smaller your pieces are, the more they'll be able to take on all of the delicious flavors. But this is a delicate balance, as cutting the tofu too finely risks it becoming insubstantial, and potentially all falling apart.
Importantly, there's also your cookware to consider. If you use a knife that's too blunt when cutting tofu or press down too hard, you might cause it to become misshapen and tear. Make sure you use a very sharp knife and use gentle pressure, as well as a sawing motion if necessary.
11. Cooking your tofu for too long
Tofu has a certain robustness about it which makes it excellent for use in all kinds of foods. Unlike some types of meat, there's a certain amount of leeway with it, and cooking it for a minute or two too long won't make a huge amount of difference. But you'll want to make sure that you're not overdoing it. Overcooking tofu can cause it to toughen up and become rubbery. This is a particular problem when using dry heat to cook tofu (like if you're baking it) as the moisture in it will be sapped out.
When working with silken tofu, you'll also want to be careful about how long you cook it. This type of tofu is especially delicate, and if overworked or overheated, it can disintegrate before your very eyes. When using silken tofu, it's important to add it towards the end of a cooking process, especially if you're using it in high-heat dishes like stews or soups.
12. Not seasoning your tofu enough
One of the main criticisms of tofu is that it can be kinda bland. Look, we get it. On its own, tofu has a particularly neutral flavor, especially if it's plain. When it's unadorned it can be pretty boring. But that's why it's so important to season your tofu properly, people. If you under-season your tofu, you'll get absolutely nothing out of it, and the joy of this food is that it can go with almost anything.
Don't just season your tofu: Get adventurous with it. Try making Greek or Italian-style tofu skewers by marinating your pieces in lemon juice, herbs, and garlic, and then popping them under a broiler. If you want a premium fish substitute, cut your tofu into thick strips, dip them in a well-seasoned batter, and deep-fry them. Looking for a substitute for beef in your bolognese? Grate your tofu, pour it into a fragrant tomato sauce, then hit it with enough salt and pepper. However you use it is entirely up to you: Just remember not to rely on the tofu to bring the flavor, and to cover all your bases with your seasonings.
13. Using the wrong heat
If you're a meat eater, you'll likely have had a situation in your life where you've used the wrong level of heat for your dish, leaving you with still-raw chicken or tough-as-boots overcooked beef. The same thing can happen with tofu. While tofu doesn't necessarily need to be cooked through to make it edible, if your heat is too low or too high, it can significantly alter the texture of the end result.
Too-low heat, for example, is a particular issue if you're trying to generate a good brown on the outside of your tofu or make it crisp up. It's also a problem if you're deep-frying it. Using an oil temperature that's too low will cause your tofu coating to absorb the fat, instead of being cooked by it, and you'll be rewarded with a soggy, fatty finished product. Using heat that's too high, however, has somewhat of the opposite effect. This can cause the outside of your tofu to burn and blacken. If you're using thick pieces of tofu, this can also mean that the exterior is cooked before the inside even has a chance to warm through.
14. Only using it for savory recipes
Think of tofu in a dish, and most people will think of glistening chunks of it, languishing so ravishingly in a savory sauce, potentially next to a mound of steaming rice. But that's far from the only thing that it's good for. Tofu actually has an incredible function when it comes to sweet dishes. Its soft texture and neutral flavor provide an awesome mouthfeel while allowing your other flavorings to shine.
Silken tofu is a great choice for replacing eggs or dairy in desserts and can provide richness and creaminess without having to use any animal products. You can use it simply by scooping it out into a bowl as a replacement for custard and topping it with a sweet, spicy syrup. Silken tofu can also be a great choice as a cream alternative in no-bake cakes, like cheesecakes or chocolate pies. Alternatively, you can use it as a cream cheese substitute, making it the ideal choice for frosting your cakes. All you have to do is whip up some silken tofu with some powdered sugar, a little lemon juice to give it some acidity, and some flavorings like cinnamon or vanilla.