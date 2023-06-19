14 Mistakes You Could Be Making With Tofu

If you're not cooking with tofu yet, you should be. Tofu is by no means a new food, having been around and used in Chinese cuisine for thousands of years. But in recent years, it seems to have been embraced by most everyone. The soybean-based protein can be used as a meat substitute or as a star in its own right. Its popularity shows no sign of fading, with the tofu market set to increase to approximately $2.7 billion by 2030, according to a report published by Market Research Future.

But as more and more people fall in love with this food, they're also bound to face some challenges while cooking it. One of the joys of tofu is that it's neutral-tasting enough to put into pretty much any dish, and easy enough to cook that it can be tricky to get things wrong. But like any food, there's a right and a wrong way to prepare it.

Without the right knowledge, you could be making some grave errors with your tofu, ones that could leave you with tasteless, boring, or downright inedible food. Want to avoid these mistakes? We thought so, so we put them all in one place. Let's take a look at all of the mistakes you could be making with tofu.