Burger King Is Getting Spicy With Its Brand New Fiery Menu Additions

With the news of Burger King's upcoming line up of spicy menu items coming soon to restaurants, the burger chain has posed the question of the summer, "Can you handle the heat?" The chain shared with Daily Meal via email that the new Fiery Menu will feature five new menu items, each classified at a different spice level. Burger King is no stranger to a spicy new menu item — we still have red-hot memories of trying Burger King's extra spicy Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries and Whopper last October. But the latest Fiery Menu drop is less spooky season and more summertime spice.

According to Burger King, the menu items range from "mild to wild," experimenting with an additional Fiery spice in everything from fruity soft drinks to mozzarella fries and an extra hot Bacon Whopper. The Fiery Menu will be available at Burger King locations across the nation for a limited time only, starting on July 18.